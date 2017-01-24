Everett v0.8 released!

v0.8 released!

As I sat down to write this, I discovered I'd never written about Everett before. I wrote it initially as part of another project and then extracted it and did a first release in August 2016.

Since then, I've been tinkering with how it works in relation to how it's used and talking with peers to understand their thoughts on configuration.

At this stage, I like Everett and it's at a point where it's worth telling others about and probably due for a 1.0 release.

This is v0.8. In this release, I spent some time polishing the autoconfig Sphinx directive to make it more flexible to use in your project documentation. Instead of having configuration bits all over your project, you centralize it in one place and then in your Sphinx docs, you have something like:

.. autoconfig:: path.to.AppConfig

and it happily spits out the relevant configuration documentation. For example, here's Antenna's configuration documentation.

It'd be nice if configuration variables showed up in the index. I'll mull over that later.