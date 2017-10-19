rob-bugson 1.0: or how I wrote a webextension

I work on Socorro and other projects which use GitHub for version control and code review and use Mozilla's Bugzilla for bug tracking.

After creating a pull request in GitHub, I attach it to the related Bugzilla bug which is a contra-dance of clicking and copy-and-paste. Github tweaks for Bugzilla simplified that by adding a link to the GitHub pull request page that I could click on, edit, and then submit the resulting form. However, that's a legacy addon and I use Firefox Nightly and it doesn't look like anyone wrote a webextension version of it, so I was out-of-luck.

Today, I had to bring in my car for service and was sitting around at the dealership for a few hours. I figured instead of working on Socorro things, I'd take a break and implement an attach-pr-to-bug webextension.

I've never written a webextension before. I had written a couple of addons years ago using the SDK and then Jetpack (or something like that). My JavaScript is a bit rusty, especially ES6 stuff. I figured this would be a good way to learn about webextensions.

It took me about 4 hours of puzzling through docs, writing code, and debugging and then I had something that worked. Along the way, I discovered exciting things like:

host permissions let you run content scripts in web pages

content scripts can't access browser.tabs --you need a background script for that

you can pass messages from content scripts to background scripts

seems like everything returns a promise, but async/await make that a lot easier to work with

the attachment page on Bugzilla isn't like the create-bug page and ignores querystring params

The MDN docs for writing webextensions and the APIs involved are fantastic. The webextension samples are also great--I started with them when I was getting my bearings.

I created a new GitHub repository. I threw the code into a pull request making it easier for someone else to review it. Mike Cooper kindly skimmed it and provided insightful comments. I fixed the issues he brought up.

TheOne helped me resurrect my AMO account which I created in 2012 back when Gaia apps were the thing.

I read through Publishing your webextension, generated a .zip , and submitted a new addon.

About 10 minutes later, the addon had been reviewed and approved.

Now it's a thing and you can install rob-bugson.