Building Firefox is a big endeavor. There are many teams and projects covering initiatives, maintenance, bug fixing, triage, localization, support, understanding feedback, marketing, communication, releasing, supporting infrastructure, crash analysis, and a bazillion other activities all to build a family of browsers and applications.

Teams and projects aren't static. People move around as priorities change and the landscape shifts and projects complete or are scuttled.

Sometimes projects get started up with a single person. Sometimes all the people except one move off a project. Sometimes we find ourselves working alone, in a basement office, with only a stapler equivalent to keep us company.

We are the soloists. You wouldn't believe the list of things we work on. Alone.

Where to find soloists: IRC, Slack There's an IRC channel #soloists on irc.mozilla.org . There's also a Slack channel #soloists on the Mozilla Slack . These two places (and whatever other places soloists want to hang out at) are places where we can: find some solace from the weary drudgery of being alone on their projects for days on end

ask for help

bounce ideas off each other

vent frustrations in a friendly forgiving place

get advice on dealing with things like code reviews and how to go on vacation

get recognition for a job well done and a variety of other things that alleviate many of the problems we have as soloists.