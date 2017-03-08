Bleach v2.0 released!

Bleach 2.0 is a massive rewrite. Bleach relies on the html5lib library. html5lib 0.99999999 (8 9s) changed the APIs that Bleach was using to sanitize text. As such, in order to support html5lib >= 0.99999999 (8 9s), I needed to rewrite Bleach.

Before embarking on the rewrite, I improved the tests and added a set of tests based on XSS example strings from the OWASP site. Spending quality time with tests before a rewrite or refactor is both illuminating (you get a better understanding of what the requirements are) and also immensely helpful (you know when your rewrite/refactor differs from the original). That was time well spent.

Given that I was doing a rewrite anyways, I decided to take this opportunity to break the Bleach API to make it more flexible and easier to use:

added Cleaner and Linkifier classes that you can create once and reuse to reduce redundant work--suggested in #125

created BleachSanitizerFilter which is now an html5lib filter that can be used anywhere you can use an html5lib filter

created LinkifyFilter as an html5lib filter that can be used anywhere you use an html5lib filter including as part of cleaning allowing you to clean and linkify in one pass--suggested in #46

changed arguments for attribute callables and linkify callbacks

and so on

During and after the rewrite, I improved the documentation converting all the examples to doctest format so they're testable and verifiable and adding examples where there weren't any. This uncovered bugs in the documentation and pointed out some annoyances with the new API.

As I rewrote and refactored code, I focused on making the code simpler and easier to maintain going forward and also documented the intentions so I and others can know what the code should be doing.

I also adjusted the internals to make it easier for users to extend, subclass, swap out and whatever else to adjust the functionality to meet their needs without making Bleach harder to maintain for me or less safe because of additional complexity.

For API-adjustment inspiration, I went through the Bleach issue tracker and tried to address every possible issue with this update: infinite loops, unintended behavior, inflexible APIs, suggested refactorings, features, bugs, etc.

The rewrite took a while. I tried to be meticulous because this is a security library and it's a complicated problem domain and I was working on my own during slow times on work projects. When working on one's own, you don't have benefit of review. Making sure to have good test coverage and waiting a day to self-review after posting a PR caught a lot of issues. I also go through the PR and add comments explaining why I did things to give context to future me. Those habits help a lot, but probably aren't as good as a code review by someone else.