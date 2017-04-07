Everett v0.9 released and why you should use Everett
What is it?
Everett is a Python configuration library.
Configuration with Everett:
- is composeable and flexible
- makes it easier to provide helpful error messages for users trying to configure your software
- supports auto-documentation of configuration with a Sphinx autocomponent directive
- supports easy testing with configuration override
- can pull configuration from a variety of specified sources (environment, ini files, dict, write-your-own)
- supports parsing values (bool, int, lists of things, classes, write-your-own)
- supports key namespaces
- supports component architectures
- works with whatever you're writing--command line tools, web sites, system daemons, etc
Everett is inspired by python-decouple and configman.
v0.9 released!
This release focused on overhauling the Sphinx extension. It now:
- has an Everett domain
- supports roles
- indexes Everett components and options
- looks a lot better
This was the last big thing I wanted to do before doing a 1.0 release. I consider Everett 0.9 to be a solid beta. Next release will be a 1.0.
Why you should take a look at Everett
At Mozilla, I'm using Everett 0.9 for Antenna which is running in our -stage environment and will go to -prod very soon. Antenna is the edge of the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla Firefox.
When writing Antenna, I started out with python-decouple, but I didn't like the way python-decouple dealt with configuration errors (it's pretty hands-off) and I really wanted to automatically generate documentation from my configuration code. Why write the same stuff twice especially where it's a critical part of setting Antenna up and the part everyone will trip over first?
Here's the configuration documentation for Antenna:
http://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration.html#application
Here's the index which makes it easy to find things by component or by option (in this case, environment variables):
http://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/genindex.html
When you configure Antenna incorrectly, it spits out an error message like this:
1 <traceback omitted, but it'd be here> 2 everett.InvalidValueError: ValueError: invalid literal for int() with base 10: 'foo' 3 namespace=None key=statsd_port requires a value parseable by int 4 Port for the statsd server 5 For configuration help, see https://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration.html
So what's here?:
- Block 1 is the traceback so you can trace the code if you need to.
- Line 2 is the exception type and message
- Line 3 tells you the namespace, key, and parser used
- Line 4 is the documentation for that specific configuration option
- Line 5 is the "see also" documentation for the component with that configuration option
Is it beautiful? No. [1] But it gives you enough information to know what the problem is and where to go for more information.
Further, in Python 3, Everett will always raise a subclass of ConfigurationError so if you don't like the output, you can tailor it to your project's needs. [2]
First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.
If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's almost a drop-in replacement for python-decouple [3] and os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style of configuration.
Enjoy!
|[1]
|I would love some help here--making that information easier to parse would be great for a 1.0 release.
|[2]
|Python 2 doesn't support exception chaining and I didn't want to stomp on the original exception thrown, so in Python 2, Everett doesn't wrap exceptions.
|[3]
|python-decouple is a great project and does a good job at what it was built to do. I don't mean to demean it in any way. I have additional requirements that python-decouple doesn't do well and that's where I'm coming from.
Where to go for more
For more specifics on this release, see here: http://everett.readthedocs.io/en/latest/history.html#april-7th-2017
Documentation and quickstart here: https://everett.readthedocs.org/en/v0.9/
Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/willkg/everett