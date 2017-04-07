Everett v0.9 released and why you should use Everett

This was the last big thing I wanted to do before doing a 1.0 release. I consider Everett 0.9 to be a solid beta. Next release will be a 1.0.

This release focused on overhauling the Sphinx extension. It now:

Why you should take a look at Everett

At Mozilla, I'm using Everett 0.9 for Antenna which is running in our -stage environment and will go to -prod very soon. Antenna is the edge of the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla Firefox.

When writing Antenna, I started out with python-decouple, but I didn't like the way python-decouple dealt with configuration errors (it's pretty hands-off) and I really wanted to automatically generate documentation from my configuration code. Why write the same stuff twice especially where it's a critical part of setting Antenna up and the part everyone will trip over first?

Here's the configuration documentation for Antenna:

http://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration.html#application

Here's the index which makes it easy to find things by component or by option (in this case, environment variables):

http://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/genindex.html

When you configure Antenna incorrectly, it spits out an error message like this:

1 <traceback omitted, but it'd be here> 2 everett.InvalidValueError: ValueError: invalid literal for int() with base 10: 'foo' 3 namespace=None key=statsd_port requires a value parseable by int 4 Port for the statsd server 5 For configuration help, see https://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration.html

So what's here?:

Block 1 is the traceback so you can trace the code if you need to.

Line 2 is the exception type and message

Line 3 tells you the namespace, key, and parser used

Line 4 is the documentation for that specific configuration option

Line 5 is the "see also" documentation for the component with that configuration option

Is it beautiful? No. But it gives you enough information to know what the problem is and where to go for more information.

Further, in Python 3, Everett will always raise a subclass of ConfigurationError so if you don't like the output, you can tailor it to your project's needs.

First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.

If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's almost a drop-in replacement for python-decouple and os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style of configuration.

Enjoy!