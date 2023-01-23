Bleach 6.0.0 release and deprecation

Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.

Bleach v6.0.0 released!

Bleach 6.0.0 cleans up some issues in linkify and with the way it uses html5lib so it's easier to reason about. It also adds support for Python 3.11 and cleans up the project infrastructure.

There are several backwards-incompatible changes, hence the 6.0.0 version.

https://bleach.readthedocs.io/en/latest/changes.html#version-6-0-0-january-23rd-2023

I did some rough testing with a corpus of Standup messages data and it looks like bleach.clean is slightly faster with 6.0.0 than 5.0.0.

Using Python 3.10.9:

5.0.0: bleach.clean on 58,630 items 10x: minimum 2.793s

6.0.0: bleach.clean on 58,630 items 10x: minimum 2.304s

The other big change 6.0.0 brings with it is that it's now deprecated.