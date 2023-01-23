Bleach 6.0.0 release and deprecation
What is it?
Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.
Bleach v6.0.0 released!
Bleach 6.0.0 cleans up some issues in linkify and with the way it uses html5lib so it's easier to reason about. It also adds support for Python 3.11 and cleans up the project infrastructure.
There are several backwards-incompatible changes, hence the 6.0.0 version.
https://bleach.readthedocs.io/en/latest/changes.html#version-6-0-0-january-23rd-2023
I did some rough testing with a corpus of Standup messages data and it looks
like
bleach.clean is slightly faster with 6.0.0 than 5.0.0.
Using Python 3.10.9:
5.0.0: bleach.clean on 58,630 items 10x: minimum 2.793s
6.0.0: bleach.clean on 58,630 items 10x: minimum 2.304s
The other big change 6.0.0 brings with it is that it's now deprecated.
Bleach is deprecated
Bleach sits on top of html5lib which is not actively maintained. It is increasingly difficult to maintain Bleach in that context and I think it's nuts to build a security library on top of a library that's not in active development.
Over the years, we've talked about other options:
find another library to switch to
take over html5lib development
fork html5lib and vendor and maintain our fork
write a new HTML parser
etc
With the exception of option 1, they greatly increase the scope of the work for Bleach. They all feel exhausting to me.
Given that, I think Bleach has run its course and this journey is over.
What happens now?
Possibilities:
-
Pass it to someone else?
No, I won't be passing Bleach to someone else to maintain. Bleach is a security-related library, so making a mistake when passing it to someone else would be a mess. I'm not going to do that.
-
Switch to an alternative?
I'm not aware of any alternatives to Bleach. I don't plan to work on coordinating the migration for everyone from Bleach to something else.
-
Oh my goodness--you're leaving us with nothing?
Sort of.
I'm going to continue doing minimal maintenance:
security updates
support for new Python versions
fixes for egregious bugs (begrudgingly)
I'll do that for at least a year. At some point, I'll stop doing that, too.
I think that gives the world enough time for either something to take Bleach's place, or for the sanitizing web api to kick in, or for everyone to come to the consensus that they never really needed Bleach in the first place.
Where to go for more
For more specifics on this release, see here: https://bleach.readthedocs.io/en/latest/changes.html#version-6-0-0-january-23rd-2023
Documentation and quickstart here: https://bleach.readthedocs.io/en/latest/
Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/mozilla/bleach