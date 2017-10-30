Markus v1.0 released! Better metrics API for Python projects.

I use it at Mozilla in the collector of our crash ingestion pipeline. Peter used it to build our symbols lookup server, too.

Markus makes it easier to generate metrics in your program by:

This is the v1.0 release. I pushed out v0.2 back in April 2017. We've been using it in Antenna (the collector of the Firefox crash ingestion pipeline) since then. At this point, I think the API is sound and it's being used in production, ergo it's production-ready.

Why you should take a look at Markus

Markus does three things that make generating metrics a lot easier.

First, it separates creating and configuring the metrics backends from generating metrics.

Let's create a metrics client that sends data nowhere:

import markus markus . configure ()

That's not wildly helpful, but it works and it's 2 lines.

Say we're doing development on a laptop on a speeding train and want to spit out metrics to the Python logging module so we can see what's being generated. We can do this:

import markus markus . configure ( backends = [ { 'class' : 'markus.backends.logging.LoggingMetrics' } ] )

That will spit out lines to Python logging. Now I can see metrics getting generated while I'm testing my code.

I'm ready to put my code in production, so let's add a statsd backend, too:

import markus markus . configure ( backends = [ { # Log metrics to the logs 'class' : 'markus.backends.logging.LoggingMetrics' , }, { # Log metrics to statsd 'class' : 'markus.backends.statsd.StatsdMetrics' , 'options' : { 'statsd_host' : 'statsd.example.com' , 'statsd_port' : 8125 , 'statsd_prefix' : '' , } } ] )

That's it. Tada!

Markus can support any number of backends. You can send data to multiple statsd servers. You can use the LoggingRollupBackend which will generate statistics every flush_interval of count, current, min, and max for incr stats and count, min, average, median, 95%, and max for timing/histogram stats for metrics data.

If Markus doesn't have the backends you need, writing your own metrics backend is straight-forward.

For more details, see the usage documentation and the backends documentation.

Second, writing code to generate metrics is straight-forward and easy to do.

Much like the Python logging module, you add import markus at the top of the Python module and get a metrics interface. The interface can be module-level or in a class. It doesn't matter.

Here's a module-level metrics example:

import markus metrics = markus . get_metrics ( __name__ )

Then you use it:

@metrics.timer_decorator ( 'chopping_vegetables' ) def some_long_function ( vegetable ): for veg in vegetable : chop_vegetable () metrics . incr ( 'vegetable' , 1 )

That's it. No bootstrapping problems, nice handling of metrics key prefixes, decorators, context managers, and so on. You can use multiple metrics interfaces in the same file. You can pass them around. You can reconfigure the metrics client and backends dynamically while your program is running.

For more details, see the metrics overview documentation.

Third, testing metrics generation is easy to do.

Markus provides a MetricsMock to make testing easier:

import markus from markus.testing import MetricsMock def test_something (): with MetricsMock () as mm : # ... Do things that might publish metrics # This helps you debug and write your test mm . print_records () # Make assertions on metrics published assert mm . has_metric ( markus . INCR , 'some.key' , { 'value' : 1 })

I use it with pytest on my projects, but it is testing-system agnostic.

For more details, see the testing documentation.