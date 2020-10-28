Everett v1.0.3 released! 🔗

Will Kahn-Greene

What is it?

Everett is a configuration library for Python apps.

Goals of Everett:

  1. flexible configuration from multiple configured environments

  2. easy testing with configuration

  3. easy documentation of configuration for users

From that, Everett has the following features:

  • is composeable and flexible

  • makes it easier to provide helpful error messages for users trying to configure your software

  • supports auto-documentation of configuration with a Sphinx autocomponent directive

  • has an API for testing configuration variations in your tests

  • can pull configuration from a variety of specified sources (environment, INI files, YAML files, dict, write-your-own)

  • supports parsing values (bool, int, lists of things, classes, write-your-own)

  • supports key namespaces

  • supports component architectures

  • works with whatever you're writing--command line tools, web sites, system daemons, etc

v1.0.3 released!

This is a minor maintenance update that fixes a couple of minor bugs, addresses a Sphinx deprecation issue, drops support for Python 3.4 and 3.5, and adds support for Python 3.8 and 3.9 (largely adding those environments to the test suite).

Why you should take a look at Everett

At Mozilla, I'm using Everett for a variety of projects: Mozilla symbols server, Mozilla crash ingestion pipeline, and some other tooling. We use it in a bunch of other places at Mozilla, too.

Everett makes it easy to:

  1. deal with different configurations between local development and server environments

  2. test different configuration values

  3. document configuration options

First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.

If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's a drop-in replacement for python-decouple and os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style of configuration so it's easy to test out.

Enjoy!

Where to go for more

For more specifics on this release, see here: https://everett.readthedocs.io/en/latest/history.html#october-28th-2020

Documentation and quickstart here: https://everett.readthedocs.io/

Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/willkg/everett

