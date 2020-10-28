Everett v1.0.3 released! 🔗
What is it?
Everett is a configuration library for Python apps.
Goals of Everett:
flexible configuration from multiple configured environments
easy testing with configuration
easy documentation of configuration for users
From that, Everett has the following features:
is composeable and flexible
makes it easier to provide helpful error messages for users trying to configure your software
supports auto-documentation of configuration with a Sphinx
autocomponentdirective
has an API for testing configuration variations in your tests
can pull configuration from a variety of specified sources (environment, INI files, YAML files, dict, write-your-own)
supports parsing values (bool, int, lists of things, classes, write-your-own)
supports key namespaces
supports component architectures
works with whatever you're writing--command line tools, web sites, system daemons, etc
v1.0.3 released!
This is a minor maintenance update that fixes a couple of minor bugs, addresses a Sphinx deprecation issue, drops support for Python 3.4 and 3.5, and adds support for Python 3.8 and 3.9 (largely adding those environments to the test suite).
Why you should take a look at Everett
At Mozilla, I'm using Everett for a variety of projects: Mozilla symbols server, Mozilla crash ingestion pipeline, and some other tooling. We use it in a bunch of other places at Mozilla, too.
Everett makes it easy to:
deal with different configurations between local development and server environments
test different configuration values
document configuration options
First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.
If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's a drop-in replacement
for python-decouple and
os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style
of configuration so it's easy to test out.
Enjoy!
Where to go for more
For more specifics on this release, see here: https://everett.readthedocs.io/en/latest/history.html#october-28th-2020
Documentation and quickstart here: https://everett.readthedocs.io/
Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/willkg/everett