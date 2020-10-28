Everett v1.0.3 released! 🔗

works with whatever you're writing--command line tools, web sites, system daemons, etc

can pull configuration from a variety of specified sources (environment, INI files, YAML files, dict, write-your-own)

has an API for testing configuration variations in your tests

makes it easier to provide helpful error messages for users trying to configure your software

From that, Everett has the following features:

This is a minor maintenance update that fixes a couple of minor bugs, addresses a Sphinx deprecation issue, drops support for Python 3.4 and 3.5, and adds support for Python 3.8 and 3.9 (largely adding those environments to the test suite).

Why you should take a look at Everett

At Mozilla, I'm using Everett for a variety of projects: Mozilla symbols server, Mozilla crash ingestion pipeline, and some other tooling. We use it in a bunch of other places at Mozilla, too.

Everett makes it easy to:

deal with different configurations between local development and server environments test different configuration values document configuration options

First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.

If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's a drop-in replacement for python-decouple and os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style of configuration so it's easy to test out.

Enjoy!