Socorro Engineering: Half in Review 2020 h2 and 2020 retrospective
Summary
2020h1 was rough. 2020h2 was also rough: more layoffs, 2 re-orgs, Covid-19.
I (and Socorro and Tecken) got re-orged into the Data Org. Data Org manages the Telemetry ingestion pipeline as well as all the things related to it. There's a lot of overlap between Socorro and Telemetry and being in the Data Org might help reduce that overlap and ease maintenance.
But this post isn't about the future--it's about the past! Let's talk about what happened in 2020h2 and then a brief retrospective of 2020.
Prepare to dive in!
Highlights of 2020h2
Socorro: Massive update to socorro-submitter
The socorro-submitter is part of our test infrastructure. It mimics incoming crash reports sent to the collector. It hadn't been updated in a long while, so it didn't support changes to crash report payloads we've made over the last few years.
The massive update fixes holes in test in our staging environment.
Socorro: Redid infrastructure for minidump-stackwalk
The Socorro processor takes a minidump and runs the stackwalker which extracts information from the minidump. Mozilla has multiple stackwalkers and while they all use the Breakpad library, they use different versions of the Breakpad library and in some cases, have different patch sets.
Extracting minidump-stackwalk into a separate repository makes it easier for other people to help maintain it, apply patches, and test changes. Further, it now has its own release infrastructure, so we can tag versions of minidump-stackwalk and push those to the cloud. When we build Socorro, we now pull those pre-built binaries--this reduced Socorro build times.
I also did a round of optimizing minidump-stackwalk builds including generating PGO profiles. Gabriele vastly improved that work so it builds the profiles as part of the build. That improved stackwalking runtimes slightly.
Socorro: Redid Crash Stats product support
Prior to Fenix, Socorro and Crash Stats supported multiple products, but they were all kind of the same in regards to their needs and build infrastructure. Fenix is really different, so to support it and other GeckoView/android-components-using Android apps we had to make significant changes to the assumptions Socorro makes when processing and displaying those crash reports. I lump this flexibility into "product support".
In 2020h2, we hit a series of requirements that forced me to redo product support. Now it's a set of JSON files in the
product_details/directory. Each JSON file covers a single product. All the product-specific configuration is now in that file.
For example, we can now set the create-a-bug links on a product-by-product basis. Fenix now has create-a-bug links for a variety of GitHub issue trackers as well as Bugzilla components.
Anyone can submit a PR to add, remove, or modify the create-a-bug links for a product.
Socorro: Overhauled protected data policy
I worked with Alicia and others to fix the language around protected data, overhaul the protected data policy, and add some tooling to make it easier to grant, audit, and revoke protected data access.
It's much clearer, the term "protected data" is now used consistently across the site, and there should be less confusion about how it all works.
Later in the half, I sent an email to everyone who has protected data access reminding them of the policy details and where they can find it.
The proected data policy is here: https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/documentation/protected_data_access/
Socorro: Documented process for adding crash annotations
Crash annotations are the key/value pairs of metadata that get added to crash reports. Socorro exists in a larger ecosystem of crash data and some crash annotations flow between systems, while others don't. Also, it was not clear how to add a crash annotation and make sure it can be searchable, it shows up in crash ping data, and it shows up in the socorro_crash data set in Telemetry.
Documenting this clarifies everything. Further, it codifies how crash annotations fit in with Mozilla data collection practices and moves us one step towards unifying crash data with the rest of the data that Data Org manages.
The documentation for adding crash annotations is here: https://socorro.readthedocs.io/en/latest/annotations.html
Socorro: Raised the max body size for incoming crash report payloads
Previously, crash report payloads have to be under 10mb. If they were over, the crash report was rejected.
We have metrics around crash report payload sizes. Here's what we're seeing today:
50%: 220kb
mean: 330kb
95%: 1.5mb
It's rare we have crash reports that exceed 10mb. However, there are scenarios where the resulting crash reports do exceed 10mb like stack overflow errors.
In 2020h2, we raised the max payload size to 25mb. That didn't seem to affect the number of rejected crash reports because of payload size much. It did seem to increase the number of connection timeouts when POSTing crash report payloads.
Fennec compresses crash reports because they could be sent over mobile data and that's expensive for users. Fenix and other products that use android-components also compress crash reports. Firefox desktop, however, does not.
We decided the next step is to compress Firefox crash reports. [bug 781630] covers that. After that work is done, we'll see where we're at again.
Socorro: Crash Stats .COM to .ORG
Some Mozilla properties are on a .ORG domain and some are on a .COM domain. Some were on a .COM domain and transitioned to .ORG. We started to transition Crash Stats from .COM to .ORG a long time ago, but never did the next step. We did that this half. Now all crash-stats.mozilla.com requests are redirected to crash-stats.mozilla.org.
This ONLY covers Crash Stats--the site where you analyze crash reports. This does not affect where crash reports get sent.
Socorro: Breadcrumbs for Fenix
In 2020h2, Roger and I worked out a structure for sending breadcrumbs data with Fenix crash reports as a Crash Annotation. We cribbed from the format that Sentry uses. That went through a couple of rounds of honing and the data review process and then landed.
Next step is to add some code to make the breadcrumbs data for crash reports viewable on Crash Stats. 1
NB: I got to that this week! It's considered protected data, so if you have access to protected data, you can see it. Example crash report: https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/report/index/e1bb8ccc-de3a-4891-b0dd-f1ca40210114
-
Socorro: Structured JavaException
For the last 10 years, we've had mediocre support for crash reports in Java-land. One of the consequences of this is that we have terrible signatures for Java crash reports. Crash reports get an unstructured
JavaStackTraceannotation which is junk to parse.
We really needed structured data to generate signatures and also to show stack trace breakdown with links to source code and other stuff.
In 2020h2, I worked with Roger to establish a structured format for Java exceptions. We cribbed from the format that Sentry uses. That went through honing and data review and it's now in the
JavaExceptioncrash annotation.
In 2021, I'll work on showing that information in the Details page of the crash report. This is covered in [bug 1675560].
In 2021, I'll also implement better signature generation for Java crash reports. This is covered in [bug 1541120].
Tecken: Clean up database tables
Tecken had a bunch of database tables that were monotonically increasing in size despite the fact that they contained metadata about things that had expired. I implemented table cleanup routines and we ran them and that deleted over half of the data and sped up the site.
Tecken: Rewrote API documentation
I rewrote the Tecken API documentation so it's clearer how to use it to upload symbols, download symbols, and do symbolication.
Tecken: dll/exe compression problem
We (Mozilla) have been adjusting the build system to reduce build times for Firefox. One of the recent steps was to move the uploading-symbols step to a later part of the build. When that happened, it stopped compressing dll and exe files when uploading them to Tecken. Then Tecken wouldn't serve them.
I helped figure that out, suggested a fix, and then fixed all the dll/exe data we had accumulated.
Tecken: move admin-y things to Django admin pages
Tecken has a React frontend and a bunch of admin-y pages written using it. That's fine, but Tecken is built on Django and Django has admin pages built in and it's much easier to enable Django admin pages for db tables than it is to build an API and React pages to use that API.
I enabled the Django admin and moved a bunch of functionality from React to the Django admin simplifying administration and maintenance.
Tecken: rewrite symbolication API as a new microservice (started)
The Tecken symbolication API runs in the same service as symbols uploading and downloading. That's a problem because uploading symbols is critical and when we're getting bursts of symbolication API requests, that can block uploading symbols.
On top of that, we want to add line numbers to symbolication results and we want to start paving the road towards Rust-ified Breakpad libraries and ditching the SYM format which doesn't support inline functions well.
I wrote a new symbolication API that runs as a separate microservice. It uses the Symbolic library that Sentry maintains to parse SYM files and lookup symbols. It supports line numbers, parsing other debug formats, and a bunch of other stuff.
This is only half done because I hit a couple of blockers. I hope to finish up this work in 2021.
I also did a bunch of small features, signature generation changes, reprocessing, bug fixes, docs fixes, and other things.
Retrospective for 2020
2020 sucked. At the end, I was feeling completely demoralized and deflated. Looking back, seems like I still managed to move some big things forward:
Fixing protected data policy things
This is in much better shape now. It uses consistent language, it's better structured, it's clearer, and it's easier to maintain going forward.
minidump-stackwalk as a separate project
This is big step towards unifying the myriad of stackwalkers at Mozilla and Rust-ifying everything.
Breadcrumbs for Fenix
Anything we can do to make it easier to figure out causes for crashes for Fenix is a win.
I just landed this. Yay!
Signatures for Java crash reports
This has been requested for a long time and it'll be great to finally have it.
Hopefully, I'll have a first pass for early 2021.
Documentation and specifications
I wrote the specification for requesting new crash annotations that covers all the places that crash data ends up. Until that point, there hadn't been one and adding crash annotations was haphazard at best.
I documented all the Tecken APIs which then made it possible to know what requirements needed testing in a Tecken systemtest.
Maintenance improvements
I spent quality time fixing test issues, vastly improving documentation, improving tools, and cleaning up project scaffolding so it's consistent across all the Socorro-verse projects and easier to maintain for one person.
Separate symbolication API microservice
This will make it possible for us to symbolicate the stacks in the crash ping data set which then lets us generate signatures for that data. Plus it fixes some issues for the Firefox profiler and other projects.
Hopefully, I'll be able to finish this in early 2021.
Auditing projects
In early 2020, I finally wrote a blog post covering how to audit a project that just got dumped in your lap.
I wanted to take that process and also create a rapid audit review (RAR!) that's like the RRA that secops has. The thinking being that you get a bunch of people in a room, hash out some questions over 30-60 minutes and then have a good idea of the lay of the land for a project and next steps for moving forward with it.
I never got to doing that, but maybe I'll write it up in 2021.
So 2020 was rough and disappointing and demoralizing and all that, but I think I've got some big wins queued up for early 2021.