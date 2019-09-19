Markus v2.0.0 released! Better metrics API for Python projects.
What is it?
Markus is a Python library for generating metrics.
Markus makes it easier to generate metrics in your program by:
- providing multiple backends (Datadog statsd, statsd, logging, logging roll-up, and so on) for sending metrics data to different places
- sending metrics to multiple backends at the same time
- providing a testing framework for easy metrics generation testing
- providing a decoupled architecture making it easier to write code to generate metrics without having to worry about making sure creating and configuring a metrics client has been done--similar to the Python logging module in this way
We use it at Mozilla on many projects.
v2.0.0 released!
I released v2.0.0 just now. Changes:
Features
- Use time.perf_counter() if available. Thank you, Mike! (#34)
- Support Python 3.7 officially.
- Add filters for adjusting and dropping metrics getting emitted. See documentation for more details. (#40)
Backwards incompatible changes
-
tags now defaults to [] instead of None which may affect some expected test output.
-
Adjust internals to run .emit() on backends. If you wrote your own backend, you may need to adjust it.
-
Drop support for Python 3.4. (#39)
-
Drop support for Python 2.7.
If you're still using Python 2.7, you'll need to pin to <2.0.0. (#42)
Bug fixes
- Document feature support in backends. (#47)
- Fix MetricsMock.has_record() example. Thank you, John!
Where to go for more
Changes for this release: https://markus.readthedocs.io/en/latest/history.html#september-19th-2019
Documentation and quickstart here: https://markus.readthedocs.io/en/latest/index.html
Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/willkg/markus
Let me know whether this helps you!