Socorro Engineering: July 2019 happenings and putting it on hold
Summary
Socorro Engineering team covers several projects:
- Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline and Crash Stats web service for Mozilla's products like Firefox.
- Tecken is the symbols server for uploading, downloading, and symbolicating stacks.
- Buildhub2 is the build information index.
- Buildhub is the previous iteration of Buildhub2 that's currently deprecated and will get decommissioned soon.
- PollBot and Delivery Dashboard are something something.
This blog post summarizes our activities in July.
Highlights of July
-
Socorro: Added modules_in_stack field to super search allowing people to search the set of module/debugid for functions that are in teh stack of the crashing thread.
This lets us reprocess crash reports that have modules for which symbols were just uploaded.
-
Socorro: Added PHC related fields, dom_fission_enabled, and bug_1541161 to super search.
-
Socorro: Fixed some things further streamlining the local dev environment.
-
Socorro: Reformatted Python code with Black.
-
Socorro: Extracted supersearch and fetch-data commands as a separate Python library: https://github.com/willkg/crashstats-tools
-
Tecken: Upgraded to Python 3.7 and adjusted storage bucket code to work better for multiple storage providers.
-
Tecken: Added GCS emulator for local development environment.
-
PollBot: Updated to use Buildhub2.
Hiatus and project changes
In April, we picked up Tecken, Buildhub, Buildhub2, and PollBot in addition to working on Socorro. Since then, we've:
- audited Tecken, Buildhub, Buildhub2, and PollBot
- updated all projects, updated dependencies, and performed other necessary maintenance
- documented deploy procedures and basic runbooks
- deprecated Buildhub in favor of Buildhub2 and updated projects to use Buildhub2
Buildhub is decomissioned now and is being dismantled.
We're passing Buildhub2 and PollBot off to another team. They'll take ownership of those projects going forward.
Socorro and Tecken are switching to maintenance mode as of last week. All Socorro/Tecken related projects are on hold. We'll continue to maintain the two sites doing "keep the lights on" type things:
- granting access to memory dumps
- adding new products
- adding fields to super search
- making changes to signature generation and updating siggen library
- responding to outages
- fixing security issues
All other non-urgent work will be pushed off.
As of August 1st, we've switched to Mozilla Location Services. We'll be auditing that project, getting it back into a healthy state, and bringing it in line with current standards and practices.
Given that, this is the last Socorro Engineering status post for a while.
