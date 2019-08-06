Socorro Engineering: July 2019 happenings and putting it on hold

This blog post summarizes our activities in July.

Tecken: Upgraded to Python 3.7 and adjusted storage bucket code to work better for multiple storage providers.

Socorro: Fixed some things further streamlining the local dev environment.

This lets us reprocess crash reports that have modules for which symbols were just uploaded.

Socorro: Added modules_in_stack field to super search allowing people to search the set of module/debugid for functions that are in teh stack of the crashing thread.

Hiatus and project changes

In April, we picked up Tecken, Buildhub, Buildhub2, and PollBot in addition to working on Socorro. Since then, we've:

audited Tecken, Buildhub, Buildhub2, and PollBot

updated all projects, updated dependencies, and performed other necessary maintenance

documented deploy procedures and basic runbooks

deprecated Buildhub in favor of Buildhub2 and updated projects to use Buildhub2

Buildhub is decomissioned now and is being dismantled.

We're passing Buildhub2 and PollBot off to another team. They'll take ownership of those projects going forward.

Socorro and Tecken are switching to maintenance mode as of last week. All Socorro/Tecken related projects are on hold. We'll continue to maintain the two sites doing "keep the lights on" type things:

granting access to memory dumps

adding new products

adding fields to super search

making changes to signature generation and updating siggen library

responding to outages

fixing security issues

All other non-urgent work will be pushed off.

As of August 1st, we've switched to Mozilla Location Services. We'll be auditing that project, getting it back into a healthy state, and bringing it in line with current standards and practices.

Given that, this is the last Socorro Engineering status post for a while.