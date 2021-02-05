Markus v3.0.0 released! Better metrics API for Python projects. 🔗
What is it?
Markus is a Python library for generating metrics.
Markus makes it easier to generate metrics in your program by:
providing multiple backends (Datadog statsd, statsd, logging, logging roll-up, and so on) for sending metrics data to different places
sending metrics to multiple backends at the same time
providing testing helpers for easy verification of metrics generation
providing a decoupled architecture making it easier to write code to generate metrics without having to worry about making sure creating and configuring a metrics client has been done--similar to the Python logging module in this way
We use it at Mozilla on many projects.
v3.0.0 released!
I released v3.0.0 just now. Changes:
Features
Added support for Python 3.9 (#79). Thank you, Brady!
Changed
assert_*helper methods on
markus.testing.MetricsMockto print the records to stdout if the assertion fails. This can save some time debugging failing tests. (#74)
Backwards incompatible changes
Dropped support for Python 3.5 (#78). Thank you, Brady!
markus.testing.MetricsMock.get_recordsand
markus.testing.MetricsMock.filter_recordsreturn
markus.main.MetricsRecordinstances now.
This might require you to rewrite/update tests that use the
MetricsMock.
Where to go for more
Changes for this release: https://markus.readthedocs.io/en/latest/history.html#february-5th-2021
Documentation and quickstart here: https://markus.readthedocs.io/en/latest/index.html
Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/willkg/markus/
Let me know how this helps you!