Socorro: This Period in Crash Stats: Volume 2021.1 🔗

Crash Stats crash report view pages show Java exceptions

For the longest of long times, crash reports from a Java process included a JavaStackTrace annotation which was a big unstructured string of problematic parseability and I couldn't do much with it.

In 2020q4, Roger and I worked out a new JavaException crash annotation which was a JSON-encoded structured string containing the exception information. Not only does it have the final exception, but it also has cascading exceptions if there are any! With a structured form of the exception, we can suddenly do a lot of interesting things.

As a first step, I added display of the Java exception information to the crash report view page in the Display tab. It's in the same place that you would see the crashing thread stack if this were a C++/Rust crash.

Just like JavaStackTrace , the JavaException annotation has some data in it that can have PII in it. Because of that, the Socorro processor generates two versions of the data: one that's sanitized (no java exception message values) and one that's raw. If you have protected data access, you can see the raw one.

The interface is pretty wide and exceeds the screenshot. Sorry about that.

My next step is to use the structured exception information to improve Java crash report signatures. I'm doing that work in [bug 1541120] and hoping to land that in 2021q1. More on that later.

Does this help your work? Are there ways to improve this? If so, let me know!

This work was done in [bug 1675560].