Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day: December 2022

Today is Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day where I spend some time taking stock of things and maybe move some projects to the done pile.

In June, I ran a Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day for Mozilla Data Org because the idea really struck a chord with me and we were about to embark on 2022h2 where one of the goals was to "land planes" and finish projects. I managed to pass off Dennis and end Puente. I also spent some time mulling over better models for maintaining a lot of libraries.

This time around, I'm just organizing myself.

Here's the list of things I'm maintaining in some way that aren't the big services that I work on:

bleach what is it : Bleach is an allowed-list-based HTML sanitizing Python library. role : maintainer keep doing : no next step : more on this next year everett what is it : Python configuration library. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on markus what is it : Python metrics library. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on fillmore what is it : Python library for scrubbing Sentry events. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on kent what is it : Fake Sentry server for local development. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on, but would be happy to pass this off sphinx-js what is it : Sphinx extension for documenting JavaScript and TypeScript. role : co-maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on crashstats-tools what is it : Command line utilities for interacting with Crash Stats role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on paul-mclendahand what is it : Utility for combining GitHub pull requests. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on rob-bugson what is it : Firefox addon for attaching GitHub pull requests to Bugzilla. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on fx-crash-sig what is it : Python library for symbolicating stacks and generating crash signatures. role : maintainer keep doing : maybe next step : keep on keepin on for now, but figure out a better long term plan siggen what is it : Python library for generating crash signatures. role : maintainer keep doing : yes next step : keep on keepin on mozilla-django-oidc what is it : Django OpenID Connect library. role : contributor (I maintain docker-test-mozilla-django-oidc keep doing : maybe next step : think about dropping this at some point

That's too many things. I need to pare the list down. There are a few I could probably sunset, but not any time soon.

I'm also thinking about a maintenance model where I'm squishing it all into a burst of activity for all the libraries around some predictable event like Python major releases.

I tried that out this fall and did a release of everything except Bleach (more on that next year) and rob-bugson which is a Firefox addon. I think I'll do that going forward. I need to document it somewhere so as to avoid the pestering of "Is this project active?" issues. I'll do that next year.