Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day: December 2022

Today is Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day where I spend some time taking stock of things and maybe move some projects to the done pile.

In June, I ran a Volunteer Responsibility Amnesty Day [1] for Mozilla Data Org because the idea really struck a chord with me and we were about to embark on 2022h2 where one of the goals was to "land planes" and finish projects. I managed to pass off Dennis and end Puente. I also spent some time mulling over better models for maintaining a lot of libraries.

This time around, I'm just organizing myself.

Here's the list of things I'm maintaining in some way that aren't the big services that I work on:

bleach
what is it:

Bleach is an allowed-list-based HTML sanitizing Python library.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

no

next step:

more on this next year

everett
what is it:

Python configuration library.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

markus
what is it:

Python metrics library.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

fillmore
what is it:

Python library for scrubbing Sentry events.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

kent
what is it:

Fake Sentry server for local development.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on, but would be happy to pass this off

sphinx-js
what is it:

Sphinx extension for documenting JavaScript and TypeScript.

role:

co-maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

crashstats-tools
what is it:

Command line utilities for interacting with Crash Stats

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

paul-mclendahand
what is it:

Utility for combining GitHub pull requests.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

rob-bugson
what is it:

Firefox addon for attaching GitHub pull requests to Bugzilla.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

fx-crash-sig
what is it:

Python library for symbolicating stacks and generating crash signatures.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

maybe

next step:

keep on keepin on for now, but figure out a better long term plan

siggen
what is it:

Python library for generating crash signatures.

role:

maintainer

keep doing:

yes

next step:

keep on keepin on

mozilla-django-oidc
what is it:

Django OpenID Connect library.

role:

contributor (I maintain docker-test-mozilla-django-oidc

keep doing:

maybe

next step:

think about dropping this at some point

That's too many things. I need to pare the list down. There are a few I could probably sunset, but not any time soon.

I'm also thinking about a maintenance model where I'm squishing it all into a burst of activity for all the libraries around some predictable event like Python major releases.

I tried that out this fall and did a release of everything except Bleach (more on that next year) and rob-bugson which is a Firefox addon. I think I'll do that going forward. I need to document it somewhere so as to avoid the pestering of "Is this project active?" issues. I'll do that next year.

