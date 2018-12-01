Socorro: November 2018 happenings

Summary

Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the Breakpad crash reporter asks the user if the user would like to send a crash report. If the user answers "yes!", then the Breakpad crash reporter collects data related to the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that crash report as an HTTP POST to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.

November was another busy month! This blog post covers what happened.

Staff in November

I was the sole engineer on Socorro for November.

Highlights of November

November was very busy!

  • Wrote a new scraper for archive.mozilla.org to pull just the information that Socorro needs for the BetaVersionRule to work correctly. Because we had a new scraper, I laid ftpscraper to rest. ([bug 1506907])
  • Re-rewrote BetaVersionRule to run against the new crashstats_productversion table fed by the new archivescraper. ([bug 1508335])
  • Rewrote various parts of the processor that handle exceptions to reduce layers of abstraction and simplify handling. ([bug 1505233], [bug 1503434])
  • Removed one of the two DotDict implementations. Removed ujson so we're only using one json library. ([bug 1506781])
  • Simplify crontabber and remove crontabber-state/ page. ([bug 1493687])
  • Got all the socorro/ tests passing in Python 3. ([bug 1406703])
  • Removed alembic, sqlalchemy, and everything managed by those. Now Socorro has one db migration system and one orm. This also removes the stored procedures that were being used to manage product/version data which had no tests and no documentation. ([bug 1503383], [bug 1361394])
  • Signature generation fixes.
  • Documentation updates and changes.
  • Handled PII access requests.

Removing alembic, sqlalchemy, ftpscraper, a bunch of tables, and all our stored procedures was a huge morass of technical debt. I've been working towards this for a year. Before me, Peter and Adrian had worked on it for a long time, too. The work was covered by a lot of bugs ([bug 1361394]), Google docs, spreadsheets, meetings, hopes, dreams, and many quarterly goals. It was a monumental effort and now we can upgrade PostgreSQL versions.

All the rewriting, reducing, and simplifying in November resulted in a codebase that's 10,000 lines smaller.

I'm probably half way through the Python 3 migration project. I've almost got all the tests passing. After that, I'll start doing manual integration tests and verification. If I don't hit any weird unknowns, I might finish this in December.

After Python 3 migration, I'm going to work on upgrading Elasticsearch and fixing SuperSearch related issues.

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for November

Period (2018-11-01 -> 2018-11-30)
=================================

Bugzilla
========

  Bugs created: 51
  Creators: 12

           Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 38
               Marcia Knous [:marcia] : 3
                  Wayne Mery (:wsmwk) : 1
          Chris Peterson [:cpeterson] : 1
            Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 1
           Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel] : 1
                                Atoll : 1
                           [:philipp] : 1
               Andreas Farre [:farre] : 1
           Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] : 1
       Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 1
       Petru-Mugurel Lingurar[:petru] : 1

  Bugs resolved: 63

                                FIXED : 50
                           WORKSFORME : 5
                              WONTFIX : 8

  Resolvers: 7

           Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 58
           Andy Mikulski [:amikulski] : 1
               Miles Crabill [:miles] : 1
                    mozilla+bugcloser : 1
            Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 1
           Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel] : 1

  Commenters: 27

                               willkg : 231
                    mozilla+bugcloser : 40
                              peterbe : 11
                         continuation : 8
                            madperson : 8
                               bpitts : 7
                                miles : 5
                                  ted : 5
                               adrian : 4
                  mozillamarcia.knous : 4
                                 kats : 3
                         chris.lonnen : 2
                             vseerror : 2
                            cpeterson : 2
                           jmuizelaar : 2
                               afarre : 2
                       petru.lingurar : 2
                                kairo : 1
                            wlachance : 1
                            amikulski : 1
                              cmiller : 1
                              chutten : 1
                               dthorn : 1
                               emilio : 1
                                  rob : 1
                              nkochar : 1
                             sdaswani : 1

  Tracker bugs: 1

      1361394: [tracker] Simplify and clean up postgresql schema

  Statistics

      Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1503740: Thunderbird beta crashes showing up as nn.nb0
   Average bug age : 146.7d
    Median bug age : 2.0d
        Oldest bug : 1112.0d: 1221818: Do we need `special_product_platforms` table at...

GitHub
======

  mozilla-services/antenna: 2 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :     2  (    +4,     -4,    2 files)

                Total :        (    +4,     -4,    2 files)

    Most changed files:
      requirements/default.txt (1)
      antenna/throttler.py (1)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 286: Update requests to 2.20.0
       Average PR age : 0.0d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 0.0d: 286: Update requests to 2.20.0

  mozilla-services/socorro: 52 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :    49  ( +6443, -17082,  291 files)
             jrmuizel :     1  (    +2,     -0,    1 files)
               lonnen :     1  (    +7,   -178,    6 files)
           amccreight :     1  (    +1,     -0,    1 files)

                Total :        ( +6453, -17260,  296 files)

    Most changed files:
      socorro/processor/mozilla_transform_rules.py (13)
      socorro/unittest/processor/test_mozilla_transform_rules.py (10)
      webapp-django/crashstats/manage/admin.py (7)
      docker/run_tests_python3.sh (7)
      socorro/cron/crontabber_app.py (6)
      socorro/processor/processor_2015.py (6)
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/models.py (6)
      socorro/unittest/processor/test_breakpad_transform_rules.py (5)
      socorro/cron/jobs/archivescraper.py (5)
      socorro/processor/breakpad_transform_rules.py (5)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4734: bug 1504067: remove unittest from socorro/unitt...
       Average PR age : 0.2d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 5.0d: 4703: fix bug 1505954: Add core::panicking::panic_bou...

  mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 0 prs



  All repositories:

    Total merged PRs: 54


Contributors
============

  :Atoll
  [:philipp]
  adrian
  Andreas Farre [:farre]
  Andrew McCreight [:mccr8]
  Andy Mikulski [:amikulski]
  bpitts
  Chris Peterson [:cpeterson]
  chutten
  cmiller
  continuation
  dthorn
  emilio
  Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto]
  Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel]
  kairo
  kats
  lonnen
  madperson
  Marcia Knous [:marcia - needinfo? me]
  Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose]
  Miles Crabill [:miles] [also mcrabill
  nkochar
  peterbe
  Petru-Mugurel Lingurar[:petru]
  rob
  sdaswani
  ted
  vseerror
  Wayne Mery (:wsmwk)
  Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET needinfo? me
  wlachance
