Socorro: migrating to Python 3

Through all of these changes, we took care to make sure we didn't introduce behavioral changes when running in Python 2.

Ced also changed instances of str and unicode to appropriate six-isms.

He fixed issues with raising exceptions. There were many "exception handling" sections of code that would capture exception data, do some stuff, and then re-raise the original exception. Most of these had to be reworked. The easiest thing to do was adjust the code to use six.reraise .

Ced was one of our Summer 2018 interns and took this on. He fixed issues stemming from Python 3 dropping .iterkeys() , .itervalues() , and .iteritems() from dict. He removed uses of xrange and raw_input .

Linting is an easy first step to do since it's easy to automate and it produces a list of issues. We set up some scaffolding to run flake8 in a Python 3 Docker container and did iterations of run-and-fix until the codebase passed in flake8 in both Python 2 and Python 3.

Get tests passing in Python 3

Initially, the tests failed all over the place. We wrote some scaffolding to run specific "known-good" tests in pytest in a Python 3 Docker container. In this way, we could fix all the issues in a test file and then add it to the "known-good" list and keep moving incrementally forward.

Socorro has two test suites--one for everything in socorro/ and one for everything in webapp-django/ . The socorro/ suite test runner script looked like this:

#!/bin/bash # This Source Code Form is subject to the terms of the Mozilla Public # License, v. 2.0. If a copy of the MPL was not distributed with this # file, You can obtain one at http://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/. # This script marks all the tests we know work in Python 3. # # Usage: ./docker/run_tests_python3.sh # This is the list of known working tests by directory/filename. When you # have tests in a directory/file working, add it to this list as a new line. WORKING_TESTS =( socorro/signature/tests/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/app/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/cron/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/cron/jobs/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/external/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/external/boto/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/external/es/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/external/fs/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/external/postgresql/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/external/rabbitmq/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/lib/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/processor/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/processor/rules/test_*.py # socorro/unittest/scripts/test_*.py ) pytest ${ WORKING_TESTS [@] }

We did PRs by directory-by-directory so we could make incremental progress without worrying about bit rot and long-running branches.

We had the Python 3 tests running in CI so that work being done elsewhere didn't cause us to regress.

Ced worked on socorro/unittest/lib/ and socorro/unittest/external/ directories. One of the issues he kept hitting was code that was throwing around "string" data willy-nilly and in some cases it was binary data and in other cases it was string data with unknown encoding. Each of these bits of code and all its callers needed to be painstakingly analyzed and in some cases rewritten to be correct in Python 3 which is less willy-nilly about binary vs. string data. I think these were the hardest issues to deal with.

Ced worked on issues where strings differ between Python 2 and Python 3 and we had to adjust the tests to be less specific about the contents of the string. This was particularly a problem with tests that asserted things about exception strings.

Ced fixed a bunch of code that used Queue and urlparse and friends to use six to import those things.

Ced fixed a bunch of places where the code expected a list, but in Python 3, the thing returns an iterable. For example, in Python 3 .keys() on a dict returns an iterable and no longer returns a list.

Lonnen fixed test code that was raising StopIteration in the test to make assertions about generator code.

Lonnen hit problems with a module we had in Socorro that wrapped operations in a "transactional" like thing and also did retrying. It looked at attributes of the connection class to determine which exceptions were retryable. However, it did something like this:

while True : try : fun_operation ( connection , * args , ** kwargs ) except connection . retryable_exceptions : backoff = connection . get_backoff () time . sleep ( backoff )

The problem was connection classes that had retryable_exceptions set to () -- Python 2 was fine with that, but it made Python 3 very grumpy.

Lonnen suggested we change it to except Exception as exc: and then check the exception types. That would have worked. In my investigations, I decided this code was trying to do too many things and it made the callers much harder to read. I couldn't tell which invariants were being upheld for which callers. So I decided it was better to refactor the code and I broke it up into a transactional context manager and a retry function.

Then I rewrote all the exception-handling code in the processor of which there were several layers and it was unclear which layer was enforcing which invariants and where exceptions were getting silenced and thrown out.

I also spent some time at this stage to finish up the work that Peter and Adrian started in fixing the processor error handling such that it always sent errors to Sentry. That way when we deployed the Python 3 version of things, it wouldn't silently fail but instead explode in great fiery plumes of spectacle if there were problems.