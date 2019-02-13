Socorro: January 2019 happenings

Summary Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports. January was a good month. This blog post summarizes activities.

Staff in January Me.

Highlights of January I finished up some huge projects in December. Instead of starting the next one, I spent some time focusing on UI/UX issues and low-priority bugs that had been sitting around for a while: Upgraded dependencies and upgraded Django from 1.11 to 2.1. ([bug 1512315])

Fixed UI/UX issues: Improved the "Crash Not Found" page to discuss why the crash report might not be found and what to do about it. ([bug 1299460]) Redid the navbar on the Crash Stats site moving important links from the footer to the header. Thank you, Osmose! ([bug 1511032]) Added help text for all API endpoints. ([bug 1158386]) Added _facets to the Public API URL on the Super Search page. ([bug 1239020]) Added frame trust information to the report view. ([bug 929095]) Highlight line when viewing source code. Thank you, Osmose! ([bug 1490622])

Cleaned up processing and searching of cpu_info, cpu_arch/cpu_name, and cpu_count fields. ([bug 1519802])

Redid how we upgrade the Breakpad client. We no longer use a pre-built binary built using Taskcluster. ([bug 1519475], [bug 1520570])

GitHub removed integrations, so we no longer have IRC notifications for GitHub activity and we no longer have the autocloser. I decided not to worry about IRC notifications--I don't think anyone paid attention to them other than me. I improved rob-bugson and added links to add a Bugzilla comment summarizing the merge. That's working out nicely and works better than the autocloser with confidential and security bugs.

Fixed a lot of little issues when handling edge cases in the webapp and processor.