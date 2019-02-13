Socorro: January 2019 happenings
Summary
Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.
January was a good month. This blog post summarizes activities.
Staff in January
Me.
Highlights of January
I finished up some huge projects in December. Instead of starting the next one, I spent some time focusing on UI/UX issues and low-priority bugs that had been sitting around for a while:
- Upgraded dependencies and upgraded Django from 1.11 to 2.1. ([bug 1512315])
- Fixed UI/UX issues:
- Improved the "Crash Not Found" page to discuss why the crash report might not be found and what to do about it. ([bug 1299460])
- Redid the navbar on the Crash Stats site moving important links from the footer to the header. Thank you, Osmose! ([bug 1511032])
- Added help text for all API endpoints. ([bug 1158386])
- Added _facets to the Public API URL on the Super Search page. ([bug 1239020])
- Added frame trust information to the report view. ([bug 929095])
- Highlight line when viewing source code. Thank you, Osmose! ([bug 1490622])
- Cleaned up processing and searching of cpu_info, cpu_arch/cpu_name, and cpu_count fields. ([bug 1519802])
- Redid how we upgrade the Breakpad client. We no longer use a pre-built binary built using Taskcluster. ([bug 1519475], [bug 1520570])
- GitHub removed integrations, so we no longer have IRC notifications for GitHub activity and we no longer have the autocloser. I decided not to worry about IRC notifications--I don't think anyone paid attention to them other than me. I improved rob-bugson and added links to add a Bugzilla comment summarizing the merge. That's working out nicely and works better than the autocloser with confidential and security bugs.
- Fixed a lot of little issues when handling edge cases in the webapp and processor.
Bugzilla and GitHub stats for January
Period (2019-01-01 -> 2019-01-31) ================================= Bugzilla ======== Bugs created: 36 Creators: 13 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 13 Marcia Knous [:marcia - needin : 3 Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 2 Daniel Holbert [:dholbert] : 1 Eric Rahm [:erahm] : 1 Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] : 1 David Bolter [:davidb] : 1 Ted Campbell [:tcampbell] : 1 David Major [:dmajor] : 1 Christian Holler (:decoder) : 1 Sebastian Kaspari (:sebastian; : 1 Sebastian Hengst [:aryx] : 1 Aaron Klotz [:aklotz] : 1 Bugs resolved: 52 WONTFIX : 8 WORKSFORME : 2 FIXED : 35 INCOMPLETE : 3 DUPLICATE : 3 INVALID : 1 Resolvers: 9 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 38 Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 5 Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] : 3 Miles Crabill [:miles] : 3 Brian Pitts : 1 Marco Castelluccio [:marco] : 1 Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 1 Commenters: 38 willkg : 114 peterbe : 30 mozilla+bugcloser : 23 mkelly : 19 viveknegi1 : 13 kairo : 7 ted : 7 adrian : 6 mcastelluccio : 6 miles : 4 cpeterson : 4 shes050117 : 4 dmajor : 3 mozillamarcia.knous : 3 kiavash.satvat : 3 gtatum : 3 dholbert : 3 nhirata.bugzilla : 2 chris.lonnen : 2 bugs : 2 bpitts : 2 lhenry : 2 spohl.mozilla.bugs : 2 continuation : 2 jmuizelaar : 2 aryx.bugmail : 2 loon : 1 vseerror : 1 lars : 1 dmaher : 1 alexandr.kovalenko : 1 pulsebot : 1 dluca : 1 jmathies : 1 overholt : 1 kohei.yoshino : 1 erahm : 1 dbolter : 1 Tracker bugs: 1 1091670: [tracker] Create a work flow for the creation and deployment of Support Classifiers Statistics Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1517290: socorro: deploy 358 Average bug age : 432.9d Median bug age : 48.0d Oldest bug : 1701.0d: 1014607: comments tab is (0) but there are (3) crash rep... GitHub ====== mozilla-services/antenna: 3 prs Committers: willkg : 3 ( +236, -199, 6 files) Total : ( +236, -199, 6 files) Most changed files: antenna/throttler.py (1) Makefile (1) requirements/constraints.txt (1) requirements/default.txt (1) setup.cfg (1) tests/systemtest/test_content_length.py (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 289: bug 1523284: add Fenix to supported products Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 289: bug 1523284: add Fenix to supported products mozilla-services/socorro: 41 prs Committers: willkg : 32 ( +560, -881, 64 files) Osmose : 7 ( +315, -250, 26 files) jrmuizel : 1 ( +1, -0, 1 files) pyup-bot : 1 ( +312, -328, 33 files) Total : ( +1188, -1459, 100 files) Most changed files: webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/tests/test_views.py (5) socorro/external/es/super_search_fields.py (4) webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (4) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/models.py (4) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/jinja2/crashstats/report_index.html (3) scripts/build-breakpad.sh (3) webapp-django/crashstats/base/jinja2/crashstats_base.html (3) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/templatetags/jinja_helpers.py (3) webapp-django/crashstats/api/views.py (3) webapp-django/crashstats/base/templatetags/jinja_helpers.py (3) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4799: fix bug 1508215: make graphics adapter/device k... Average PR age : 0.1d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 2.0d: 4757: Scheduled monthly dependency update for January mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 0 prs All repositories: Total merged PRs: 44 Contributors ============ Aaron Klotz [:aklotz] adrian alexandr.kovalenko Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] aryx.bugmail Brian Pitts Christian Holler (:decoder) continuation cpeterson Daniel Holbert [:dholbert] David Bolter [:davidb] David Major [:dmajor] dluca dmaher Eric Rahm [:erahm] Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] gtatum jmathies jmuizelaar jrmuizel kairo kiavash.satvat kohei.yoshino lars lhenry Lonnen loon Marcia Knous [:marcia - needinfo? me] Marco Castelluccio [:marco] Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose] Miles Crabill [:miles] nhirata.bugzilla overholt Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] Sebastian Hengst [:aryx] Sebastian Kaspari (:sebastian; :pocmo) shes050117 spohl.mozilla.bugs ted Ted Campbell [:tcampbell] viveknegi1 vseerror Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg]