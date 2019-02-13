Socorro: January 2019 happenings

Summary

Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.

January was a good month. This blog post summarizes activities.

Staff in January

Me.

Highlights of January

I finished up some huge projects in December. Instead of starting the next one, I spent some time focusing on UI/UX issues and low-priority bugs that had been sitting around for a while:

  • Upgraded dependencies and upgraded Django from 1.11 to 2.1. ([bug 1512315])
  • Fixed UI/UX issues:
    • Improved the "Crash Not Found" page to discuss why the crash report might not be found and what to do about it. ([bug 1299460])
    • Redid the navbar on the Crash Stats site moving important links from the footer to the header. Thank you, Osmose! ([bug 1511032])
    • Added help text for all API endpoints. ([bug 1158386])
    • Added _facets to the Public API URL on the Super Search page. ([bug 1239020])
    • Added frame trust information to the report view. ([bug 929095])
    • Highlight line when viewing source code. Thank you, Osmose! ([bug 1490622])
  • Cleaned up processing and searching of cpu_info, cpu_arch/cpu_name, and cpu_count fields. ([bug 1519802])
  • Redid how we upgrade the Breakpad client. We no longer use a pre-built binary built using Taskcluster. ([bug 1519475], [bug 1520570])
  • GitHub removed integrations, so we no longer have IRC notifications for GitHub activity and we no longer have the autocloser. I decided not to worry about IRC notifications--I don't think anyone paid attention to them other than me. I improved rob-bugson and added links to add a Bugzilla comment summarizing the merge. That's working out nicely and works better than the autocloser with confidential and security bugs.
  • Fixed a lot of little issues when handling edge cases in the webapp and processor.

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for January

Period (2019-01-01 -> 2019-01-31)
=================================


Bugzilla
========

  Bugs created: 36
  Creators: 13

           Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 13
       Marcia Knous [:marcia - needin : 3
       Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 2
           Daniel Holbert [:dholbert] : 1
                   Eric Rahm [:erahm] : 1
           Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] : 1
               David Bolter [:davidb] : 1
            Ted Campbell [:tcampbell] : 1
                David Major [:dmajor] : 1
          Christian Holler (:decoder) : 1
       Sebastian Kaspari (:sebastian; : 1
             Sebastian Hengst [:aryx] : 1
                Aaron Klotz [:aklotz] : 1

  Bugs resolved: 52

                              WONTFIX : 8
                           WORKSFORME : 2
                                FIXED : 35
                           INCOMPLETE : 3
                            DUPLICATE : 3
                              INVALID : 1

  Resolvers: 9

           Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 38
       Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 5
           Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] : 3
               Miles Crabill [:miles] : 3
                          Brian Pitts : 1
          Marco Castelluccio [:marco] : 1
            Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 1

  Commenters: 38

                               willkg : 114
                              peterbe : 30
                    mozilla+bugcloser : 23
                               mkelly : 19
                           viveknegi1 : 13
                                kairo : 7
                                  ted : 7
                               adrian : 6
                        mcastelluccio : 6
                                miles : 4
                            cpeterson : 4
                           shes050117 : 4
                               dmajor : 3
                  mozillamarcia.knous : 3
                       kiavash.satvat : 3
                               gtatum : 3
                             dholbert : 3
                     nhirata.bugzilla : 2
                         chris.lonnen : 2
                                 bugs : 2
                               bpitts : 2
                               lhenry : 2
                   spohl.mozilla.bugs : 2
                         continuation : 2
                           jmuizelaar : 2
                         aryx.bugmail : 2
                                 loon : 1
                             vseerror : 1
                                 lars : 1
                               dmaher : 1
                   alexandr.kovalenko : 1
                             pulsebot : 1
                                dluca : 1
                             jmathies : 1
                             overholt : 1
                        kohei.yoshino : 1
                                erahm : 1
                              dbolter : 1

  Tracker bugs: 1

      1091670: [tracker] Create a work flow for the creation and
        deployment of Support Classifiers

  Statistics

      Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1517290: socorro: deploy 358
   Average bug age : 432.9d
    Median bug age : 48.0d
        Oldest bug : 1701.0d: 1014607: comments tab is (0) but there are (3) crash rep...

GitHub
======

  mozilla-services/antenna: 3 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :     3  (  +236,   -199,    6 files)

                Total :        (  +236,   -199,    6 files)

    Most changed files:
      antenna/throttler.py (1)
      Makefile (1)
      requirements/constraints.txt (1)
      requirements/default.txt (1)
      setup.cfg (1)
      tests/systemtest/test_content_length.py (1)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 289: bug 1523284: add Fenix to supported products
       Average PR age : 0.0d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 0.0d: 289: bug 1523284: add Fenix to supported products

  mozilla-services/socorro: 41 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :    32  (  +560,   -881,   64 files)
               Osmose :     7  (  +315,   -250,   26 files)
             jrmuizel :     1  (    +1,     -0,    1 files)
             pyup-bot :     1  (  +312,   -328,   33 files)

                Total :        ( +1188,  -1459,  100 files)

    Most changed files:
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/tests/test_views.py (5)
      socorro/external/es/super_search_fields.py (4)
      webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (4)
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/models.py (4)
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/jinja2/crashstats/report_index.html (3)
      scripts/build-breakpad.sh (3)
      webapp-django/crashstats/base/jinja2/crashstats_base.html (3)
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/templatetags/jinja_helpers.py (3)
      webapp-django/crashstats/api/views.py (3)
      webapp-django/crashstats/base/templatetags/jinja_helpers.py (3)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4799: fix bug 1508215: make graphics adapter/device k...
       Average PR age : 0.1d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 2.0d: 4757: Scheduled monthly dependency update for January

  mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 0 prs



  All repositories:

    Total merged PRs: 44


