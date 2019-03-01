Bleach: stepping down as maintainer

Bleach is a Python library for sanitizing and linkifying text from untrusted sources for safe usage in HTML.

In October 2015, I had a conversation with James Socol that resulted in me picking up Bleach maintenance from him. That was a little over 3 years ago. In that time, I:

A retrospective on OSS project maintenance

I'm really proud of the work I did on Bleach. I took a great project and moved it forward in important and meaningful ways. Bleach is used by a ton of projects in the Python ecosystem. You have likely benefitted from my toil.

While I used Bleach on projects like SUMO and Input years ago, I wasn't really using Bleach on anything while I was a maintainer. I picked up maintenance of the project because I was familiar with it, James really wanted to step down, and Mozilla was using it on a bunch of sites--I picked it up because I felt an obligation to make sure it didn't drop on the floor and I knew I could do it.

I never really liked working on Bleach. The problem domain is a total fucking pain-in-the-ass. Parsing HTML like a browser--oh, but not exactly like a browser because we want the output of parsing to be as much like the input as possible, but as safe. Plus, have you seen XSS attack strings? Holy moly! Ugh!

Anyhow, so I did a bunch of work on a project I don't really use, but felt obligated to make sure it didn't fall on the floor, that has a pain-in-the-ass problem domain. I did that for 3+ years.

Recently, I had a conversation with Osmose that made me rethink that. Why am I spending my time and energy on this?

Does it further my career? I don't think so. Time will tell, I suppose.

Does it get me fame and glory? No.

Am I learning while working on this? I learned a lot about HTML parsing. I have scars. It's so crazy what browsers are doing.

Is it a community through which I'm meeting other people and creating friendships? Sort of. I like working with James, Jannis, and Greg. But I interact and work with them on non-Bleach things, too, so Bleach doesn't help here.

Am I getting paid to work on it? Not really. I did some of the work on work-time, but I should have been using that time to improve my skills and my career. So, yes, I spent some work-time on it, but it's not a project I've been tasked with to work on. For the record, I work on Socorro which is the Mozilla crash-ingestion pipeline. I don't use Bleach on that.

Do I like working on it? No.

Seems like I shouldn't be working on it anymore.

I moved Bleach forward significantly. I did a great job. I don't have any half-finished things to do. It's at a good stopping point. It's a good time to thank everyone and get off the stage.