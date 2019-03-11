Socorro: February 2019 happenings

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for February

Period (2019-02-01 -> 2019-02-28) ================================= Bugzilla ======== Bugs created: 29 Creators: 6 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 24 Gene Wood [:gene] : 1 Liz Henry (:lizzard) : 1 Wayne Mery (:wsmwk) : 1 Nicholas Nethercote [:njn] : 1 Pascal Chevrel:pascalc : 1 Bugs resolved: 59 FIXED : 44 INCOMPLETE : 1 WORKSFORME : 3 DUPLICATE : 1 WONTFIX : 10 Resolvers: 8 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 52 bpitts : 2 ted : 1 vseerror : 1 Miles Crabill [:miles] : 1 cdenizet : 1 cristian.fogel : 1 Commenters: 33 willkg : 226 peterbe : 21 vseerror : 7 gsvelto : 7 is2ei.horie : 6 kairo : 5 adrian : 5 bpitts : 5 cdenizet : 5 mozillamarcia.knous : 5 jclaudius : 5 mkelly : 4 mozilla+bugcloser : 4 ted : 3 dbaron : 3 rhelmer : 3 chris.lonnen : 3 adrian.aichner : 3 mcastelluccio : 3 gene : 3 cristian.fogel : 2 lhenry : 2 dmandelin : 1 laura : 1 benjamin : 1 miles : 1 Tobias.Besemer : 1 cooldipanks14 : 1 xidorn+moz : 1 culucenk : 1 s.kaspari : 1 n.nethercote : 1 pascalc : 1 Tracker bugs: 0 Statistics Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1525004: socorro deploy: 362 Average bug age : 401.2d Median bug age : 199.0d Oldest bug : 3024.0d: 606630: Human readable build dates GitHub ====== mozilla-services/antenna: 5 prs Merged PRs: * 294: Fix pydocstyle lint issues (willkg) * 293: fix bug 1529026: make verification a separate step (willkg) * 292: fix bug 1527919: use console logging in a local dev environment (willkg) * 291: fix bug 1357246: remove de-nulling code (willkg) * 290: fix bug 1527348: add metrics for de_null (willkg) Committers: willkg : 5 ( +270, -203, 20 files) Total : ( +270, -203, 20 files) Most changed files: antenna/app.py (3) antenna/breakpad_resource.py (3) antenna/ext/s3/connection.py (2) antenna/ext/s3/crashstorage.py (2) antenna/util.py (2) antenna/ext/crashstorage_base.py (1) antenna/ext/fs/crashstorage.py (1) antenna/gunicornhooks.py (1) antenna/health_resource.py (1) antenna/metrics.py (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 294: Fix pydocstyle lint issues Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 294: Fix pydocstyle lint issues mozilla-services/socorro: 37 prs Merged PRs: * 4835: bug 1529342: redo Elasticsearch-related configuration (willkg) * 4836: bug 1513346: import Queue from non-six place (willkg) * 4831: bug 1493436: Add MessageLoop::PostTask and MessageLoop::PostTask_Helper to skip list (jrmuizel) * 4834: fix bug 1530674: fix version sorting to ignore invalid versions (willkg) * 4833: bug 1529342 - remove change default, executor_identity, ThreadedTaskManagerWithConfigSetup (willkg) * 4832: bug 1529342: reduce crontabber some more (willkg) * 4830: bug 1527908: convert to Python 3 super format (willkg) * 4829: bug 1529342: remove sighup handling (willkg) * 4828: bug 1529342: redo logging in socorro apps (willkg) * 4827: fix bug 1528388: add breakpad binaries to socorro_app image (willkg) * 4791: Add gkrust_shared::oom_hook::hook to the prefix list. (jrmuizel) * 4826: bug 1527728: fix versions in nav bar (willkg) * 4825: fix bug 1393416: stop copying Winsock_LSP to processed crash (willkg) * 4824: bug 1419899: update monitoring page (willkg) * 4823: fix bug 1419899: implement __heartbeat__ and __lbheartbeat__ (willkg) * 4822: fix bug 1525614: use mozlog for gunicorn (willkg) * 4821: fix bug 1526918: upgrade to django 2.1.7 (willkg) * 4820: fix bug 1526918: upgrade django to 2.1.6 (willkg) * 4818: Add missing versions to "make updatedata" (willkg) * 4819: bug 1510658: track cache misses for BetaVersionRule (willkg) * 4817: fix bug 1510658: redo BetaVersionRule to use VersionString API in webapp (willkg) * 4816: bug 1525614: adjust server logging settings for webapp (willkg) * 4814: fix bug 1438001: drop flatpicker for HTML date/time fields (willkg) * 4815: fix bug 1146956: add UTC label to date processed field (willkg) * 4813: fix bug 1377632: fix crash signature bug summary (willkg) * 4812: fix bug 1467578: support mozlog for processor, crontabber, and webapp (willkg) * 4811: fix bug 1525098: add licence header to all python files (willkg) * 4810: fix bug 1525044: switch to 2-space indent for html files (willkg) * 4809: Update requirements (willkg) * 4808: fix bug 606630: show friendly build date (willkg) * 4807: fix bug 1315109: don't show correlations tab if not supported (willkg) * 4806: fix bug 1422007: add "startup_crash" to defaults in signature reports tab (willkg) * 4805: Adjust editorconfig with indent sizes (willkg) * 4804: fix bug 1401274: nix the user-provided value (willkg) * 4803: bug 1357246: add de-nulling to processor (willkg) * 4801: fix bug 1483246: move base to crashstats (willkg) * 4800: fix bug 1389186: stop doing shell=True (willkg) Committers: willkg : 35 ( +7138, -6882, 432 files) jrmuizel : 2 ( +3, -0, 1 files) Total : ( +7141, -6882, 433 files) Most changed files: socorro/processor/processor_2015.py (6) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/models.py (5) socorro/processor/breakpad_transform_rules.py (5) socorro/processor/mozilla_transform_rules.py (5) webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (5) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/templatetags/jinja_helpers.py (5) socorro/external/es/crashstorage.py (4) socorro/external/rabbitmq/crashstorage.py (4) socorro/lib/threaded_task_manager.py (4) socorro/app/socorro_app.py (4) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4836: bug 1513346: import Queue from non-six place Average PR age : 0.6d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 22.0d: 4791: Add gkrust_shared::oom_hook::hook to the prefix... mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 1 prs Merged PRs: * 42: Move circleci config to proper place (sciurus) Committers: sciurus : 1 ( +0, -0, 1 files) Total : ( +0, -0, 1 files) Most changed files: .circleci/config.yml (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 42: Move circleci config to proper place Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 42: Move circleci config to proper place All repositories: Total merged PRs: 43 Contributors ============ adrian adrian.aichner benjamin Brian Pitts cdenizet cooldipanks14 cristian.fogel culucenk dbaron dmandelin Gene Wood [:gene] gsvelto is2ei.horie jclaudius jrmuizel kairo laura Liz Henry (:lizzard) (use needinfo) Lonnen mcastelluccio Miles Crabill [:miles] [also mcrabill Osmose mozillamarcia.knous n.nethercote Nicholas Nethercote [:njn] Pascal Chevrel:pascalc pascalc peterbe rhelmer s.kaspari Ted Tobias.Besemer vseerror Wayne Mery (:wsmwk) Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET needinfo? me xidorn+moz