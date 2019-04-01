Socorro: March 2019 happenings

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for March

Period (2019-03-01 -> 2019-03-31) ================================= Bugzilla ======== Bugs created: 32 Creators: 9 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 20 Marcia Knous [:marcia - needin : 1 Calixte Denizet (:calixte) : 1 Andrew Overholt [:overholt] : 1 Edouard Oger [:eoger] : 1 Robert Strong (Robert they/the : 1 Adam Gashlin (he/him) [:agashl : 1 Myk Melez [:myk] [@mykmelez] : 1 Kartikaya Gupta (email:kats@mo : 1 Bugs resolved: 22 FIXED : 17 WONTFIX : 3 WORKSFORME : 1 INVALID : 1 Resolvers: 9 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 15 Marco Castelluccio [:marco] : 1 Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 1 miles : 1 Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] : 1 Brian Pitts : 1 nfroyd : 1 mcastelluccio : 1 Commenters: 25 willkg : 84 peterbe : 6 eoger : 6 continuation : 5 gguthe : 4 mcastelluccio : 4 amk : 4 ted : 3 nfroyd : 3 sledru : 3 myk : 3 robert.strong.bugs : 2 jmathies : 2 viveknegi1 : 2 nehagarw : 2 kats : 2 mozilla+bugcloser : 1 mkelly : 1 mozillamarcia.knous : 1 miles : 1 nalexander : 1 gsvelto : 1 cpeterson : 1 agashlin : 1 jwalker : 1 Tracker bugs: 0 Statistics Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1533007: antenna deploy: 28 Average bug age : 45.1d Median bug age : 3.0d Oldest bug : 551.0d: 1400076: running antenna with socorro GitHub ====== mozilla-services/antenna: 16 prs Merged PRs: * 310: bug 1538202: fix the docker CMD line to use the new worker (willkg) * 309: Add code of conduct (willkg) * 308: bug 1538202: fix SystemExit (attempt 3) (willkg) * 307: bug 1538202: add monkey.patch_all() calls to guarantee patching (willkg) * 306: bug 1538202: remove preload (willkg) * 305: Add mozilla/socorro_collector:latest image (willkg) * 304: bug 1527343: switch to use CRASHPUBLISH_SERVICE_ACCOUNT_FILE (willkg) * 303: Update docs regarding RabbitMQ -> Pub/Sub (willkg) * 301: fix bug 1533732: add support for JSON-encoded fields (willkg) * 302: bug 1533732: fix miniposter to support JSON blobs (willkg) * 299: fix bug 1527343: implement publishing to Pub/Sub (willkg) * 300: fix bug 1359147: fix s3 and pubsub startup and health checks (willkg) * 298: Update dependencies (willkg) * 297: bug 1531865: fix image name in build/push step (willkg) * 296: bug 1517807: Fix s3 test class name; remove pytest-env (willkg) * 295: fix bug 1531865: redo tests and configuration (willkg) Committers: willkg : 16 ( +1662, -752, 46 files) Total : ( +1662, -752, 46 files) Most changed files: antenna/ext/pubsub/crashpublish.py (5) docker/Dockerfile (4) requirements/default.txt (4) requirements/constraints.txt (3) testlib/mini_poster.py (3) tests/systemtest/conftest.py (3) tests/unittest/conftest.py (3) .circleci/config.yml (3) docker/config/local_dev.env (3) docker/run_tests.sh (3) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 310: bug 1538202: fix the docker CMD line to use the... Average PR age : 0.1d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 1.0d: 299: fix bug 1527343: implement publishing to Pub/Sub mozilla-services/socorro: 27 prs Merged PRs: * 4867: bug 1540248: fix setting up docker-compose in CI (willkg) * 4862: bug 1539233: fix table and add missing processed crash check to verifyprocessed (willkg) * 4863: bug 1539272: switch to 3.6.8-slim-stretch (willkg) * 4861: Add code of coduct file (willkg) * 4860: bug 1527345: reduce Pub/Sub pulling (willkg) * 4859: bug 1536903: fix queryset for processing in admin (willkg) * 4858: bug 1527345: fix PubSubCrashQueue iterator (willkg) * 4857: bug 1536903: improve bulk processing performance (willkg) * 4856: Switch to readthedocs config file (willkg) * 4855: bug 1527346: use credentials file when creating PublisherClient (willkg) * 4854: Minor fixes (willkg) * 4853: bug 1527345: fix handling of "test" crash ids (willkg) * 4852: bug 1400076: rework collector service to work right (willkg) * 4850: bug 1536903: add bulk process for missing processed crashes (willkg) * 4851: bug 1527346: configure service_account_file for webapp (willkg) * 4848: fix bug 1527346: switch webapp to use Pub/Sub (willkg) * 4849: bug 1536147: make archivescraper faster (willkg) * 4847: bug 1527345: implement Pub/Sub queue and scaffolding (willkg) * 4846: Change Buildhub base URL (peterbe) * 4845: bug 1527345: redo FetchTransformSaveApp and queuing (willkg) * 4842: Update Python dependencies (willkg) * 4844: bug 1534617: add "is_processed" check (willkg) * 4843: bug 1534617: add "report url link" to Django admin page (willkg) * 4841: fix bug 1534402: fix error handling in multiprocessing code (willkg) * 4840: fix bug 1528243: verify crashes are processed (willkg) * 4839: Fix db setup (willkg) * 4838: fix typos in fetch_crashids documentation (froydnj) Committers: willkg : 25 ( +2899, -1591, 71 files) peterbe : 1 ( +1, -1, 1 files) froydnj : 1 ( +2, -2, 1 files) Total : ( +2902, -1594, 72 files) Most changed files: webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/admin.py (7) socorro/external/pubsub/crashqueue.py (7) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/models.py (5) socorro/cron/jobs/verify_processed.py (4) socorro/unittest/cron/jobs/test_verify_processed.py (3) docker/config/local_dev.env (3) webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (3) socorro/unittest/conftest.py (2) docker/run_tests.sh (2) docker/run_tests_in_docker.sh (2) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4867: bug 1540248: fix setting up docker-compose in CI Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 1.0d: 4848: fix bug 1527346: switch webapp to use Pub/Sub mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 1 prs Merged PRs: * 43: Add code of conduct (willkg) Committers: willkg : 1 ( +17, -0, 1 files) Total : ( +17, -0, 1 files) Most changed files: CODE_OF_CONDUCT.rst (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 43: Add code of conduct Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 43: Add code of conduct All repositories: Total merged PRs: 44 Contributors ============ Adam Gashlin (he/him) [:agashlin] amk Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] Andrew Overholt [:overholt] Brian Pitts Calixte Denizet (:calixte) continuation cpeterson Edouard Oger [:eoger] eoger froydnj gguthe gsvelto jmathies jwalker Kartikaya Gupta (email:kats@mozilla.com) Marcia Knous [:marcia - needinfo? me] Marco Castelluccio [:marco] miles mkelly Myk Melez [:myk] [@mykmelez] nalexander nehagarw nfroyd Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] Robert Strong (Robert they/them) [:rstrong] (use needinfo to contact me) sledru ted viveknegi1 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET needinfo? me