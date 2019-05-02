Socorro: April 2019 happenings
Summary
Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.
This blog post summarizes Socorro activities in April.
Staff in April
Me... And then John joined mid-April so now there are two of us!
Highlights of April
-
Onboarded John. Reviewed, improved, and fixed documentation and local dev environment.
-
Took over 5 additional projects. Now this team covers the following:
- Socorro aka Crash Stats aka crash-stats.mozilla.com
- Tecken aka symbols.mozilla.org
- Buildhub2
- Buildhub
- PollBot
- Delivery Dashboard
We're still ramping up on all of them. If you need anything, let us know.
This also made me overhaul my in_review.py script to support GitHub issues.
-
Decomissioned Pigeon.
-
Replaced Crontabber with a Django command that can run arbitrary Django commands. This model fits our current and future architecture better.
Bugzilla and GitHub stats for April
