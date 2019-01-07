Everett v1.0.0 released!
What is it?
Everett is a configuration library for Python apps.
Goals of Everett:
- flexible configuration from multiple configured environments
- easy testing with configuration
- easy documentation of configuration for users
From that, Everett has the following features:
- is composeable and flexible
- makes it easier to provide helpful error messages for users trying to configure your software
- supports auto-documentation of configuration with a Sphinx autocomponent directive
- has an API for testing configuration variations in your tests
- can pull configuration from a variety of specified sources (environment, INI files, YAML files, dict, write-your-own)
- supports parsing values (bool, int, lists of things, classes, write-your-own)
- supports key namespaces
- supports component architectures
- works with whatever you're writing--command line tools, web sites, system daemons, etc
v1.0.0 released!
This release fixes many sharp edges, adds a YAML configuration environment, and fixes Everett so that it has no dependencies unless you want to use YAML or INI.
It also drops support for Python 2.7--Everett no longer supports Python 2.
Why you should take a look at Everett
At Mozilla, I'm using Everett for Antenna which is the edge collector for the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla products including Firefox and Fennec. It's been in production for a little under a year now and doing super. Using Everett makes it much easier to:
- deal with different configurations between local development and server environments
- test different configuration values
- document configuration options
It's also used in a few other places and I plan to use it for the rest of the components in the crash ingestion pipeline.
First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.
If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's almost a drop-in replacement for python-decouple and os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style of configuration.
Enjoy!
Thank you!
Thank you to Paul Jimenez who helped fixing issues and provided thoughtful insight on API ergonomics!
Where to go for more
For more specifics on this release, see here: https://everett.readthedocs.io/en/latest/history.html#january-7th-2019
Documentation and quickstart here: https://everett.readthedocs.io/en/latest/
Source code and issue tracker here: https://github.com/willkg/everett