Everett v1.0.0 released!

From that, Everett has the following features:

This release fixes many sharp edges, adds a YAML configuration environment, and fixes Everett so that it has no dependencies unless you want to use YAML or INI.

Why you should take a look at Everett

At Mozilla, I'm using Everett for Antenna which is the edge collector for the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla products including Firefox and Fennec. It's been in production for a little under a year now and doing super. Using Everett makes it much easier to:

deal with different configurations between local development and server environments test different configuration values document configuration options

It's also used in a few other places and I plan to use it for the rest of the components in the crash ingestion pipeline.

First-class docs. First-class configuration error help. First-class testing. This is why I created Everett.

If this sounds useful to you, take it for a spin. It's almost a drop-in replacement for python-decouple and os.environ.get('CONFIGVAR', 'default_value') style of configuration.

Enjoy!