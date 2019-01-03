Socorro in 2018

Will Kahn-Greene

Summary

Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.

2018 was a big year for Socorro. In this blog post, I opine about our accomplishments.

Highlights 2018

2018 was a big year. I really can't overstate that. Some highlights:

  • Switched from Google sign-in to Mozilla's SSO.

    Alexis (one of our summer interns) switched the Crash Stats site from Google sign-in to Mozilla's SSO. It fixed a ton of problems we've had with sign-in over the years and brings Crash Stats into the fold along with other Mozilla sites.

    It also created a couple of new problems which I'm still working out. The big one being "Periodic 'An unexpected error occurred' when browsing reports and comments" ([bug 1473068]).

  • Redid our AWS infrastructure.

    This was a huge project that reworked everything about Socorro's infrastructure. Now we have:

    1. aggregated, centralized logs and log history
    2. CI-triggered deploys
    3. Docker-based services
    4. a local development environment that matches stage and prod server environments
    5. disposable nodes
    6. version-control managed configuration
    7. locked-down access to storage systems
    8. automatic scaling
    9. AWS S3 bucket names that don't have periods in them

    This project took a year and a half to do and simplified deploying and maintaining the project significantly. It also involved rewriting a lot of stuff.

    I talk more about this project in Socorro Smooth Mega-Migration 2018.

    We did a fantastic job on this--it was super smooth!

  • Rewrote Socorro's signature generation system.

    Early this summer, Will Lachance took on Ben Wu as an intern to look at Telemetry crash ping data. One of the things Ben wanted to do was generate Socorro-style signatures from the data. Then he could do analysis on crash ping data using Telemetry tools and do deep dives on specific crashes in Socorro.

    I refactored and extracted Socorro's signature generation code into a Python library that could be used outside of Socorro.

    I talk more about this project in Siggen (Socorro signature generator) v0.2.0 released!.

    After Ben finished up his internship, the project was shut down. I don't think anyone uses the Siggen library. Ted says if we make it a web API, then people could use it in other places. That's the crux of "Add a web API to generate a signature from a list of frames" ([bug 828452]). I want to work on that, but have to hone the signature generation API more first.

    I also cleaned up a bunch of signature generation removing one of the siglist files we had, generalizing some of the code, and improving signature generation in several cases.

  • Tried out React.

    Mike and Alexis investigated switching the Crash Stats front end to React. Towards that, they tested out converting the report view to a React to see how it felt, what problems it solved, and what new issues came up.

    Alexis ended his summer internship and Mike switched to a different project, so I spent some time mulling over things and deciding that while I like React and there are some compelling reasons to React-ify Crash Stats, this isn't a good move right now.

  • Reworked Socorro to support new products.

    I reworked processing and the web interface to allow Socorro to support products that don't have the same release management process as Firefox and Fennec.

    Now Socorro supports Focus, FirefoxReality, and the GeckoView ReferenceBrowser.

  • Switched from FTPScraperCronApp to ArchiveScraperCronApp.

    Incoming crash reports for the beta channel report the release version and not the beta version. For example, crash reports for "64.0b4" come in saying they're for "64.0". That's tough because then it's hard to group crashes by specific beta. Because of that, the processor has a BetaVersionRule which looks up the (product, channel, buildid) in a table and pulls out the version string for all incoming crash reports in the beta channel.

    Previously, "a table" was a set of tables containing product build/version data. It was populated by FTPScraperCronApp which scraped archive.mozilla.org every hour for build information. It would pass the build information through a series of stored procedures and magically data would appear in the table [1]. Most of this code was written many years ago and didn't work with recent changes to releases like release candidates and aurora.

    I rewrote the BetaVersionRule to do a lookup on Buildhub. However, we hit a bunch of issues that I won't go into among which is that the data in Buildhub doesn't have exactly what we need for the BetaVersionRule to do its thing correctly.

    So I wrote a new ArchiveScraperCronApp that scrapes archive.mozilla.org for the data the BetaVersionRule needs to correctly find the version string. It now handles release candidates correctly and also aurora.

    [1]

    And sometimes, data wouldn't appear in the table for magical and inexplicable reasons, too.

  • Removed PostgreSQL from the processor; removed alembic, sqlalchemy, and everything they managed.

    For years, Socorro engineering team worked on cleaning up the Gormenghast-like sprawl that was postgres. For years, we've been generating PR after PR tweaking things and removing things to reduce the spaghetti morass. It was like removing a mountain with a plastic beach toy.

    All that has come to an end.

    https://github.com/mozilla-services/socorro/pull/4723

    We now have one ORM. We now have one migration system. We no longer have stored procedures or other bits that lack unit tests and documentation. We also bid farewell to ftpscraper and that data flow of build/release information that could have been a character or a setting in a Clive Barker novel. This gets rid of a bunch of things that were really hard to maintain and never worked quite right.

    While I did the final PR, all the work I did built upon work Adrian and Peter and other people did over the years. Yay us!

  • Migrated to Python 3.

    I started the Python 3 migration project a couple of years ago because the death knell for Python 2 had sounded and time was ticking.

    We did this work in a series of baby steps so that we could make progress incrementally without upsetting or blocking other development initiatives. In the process of doing this, we updated and rewrote a lot of code including most of the error handling in the processor.

    I talk more about this project in Socorro: migrating to Python 3.

    This was a big deal. Python 3 is sooooo much easier to deal with. Plus some of the libraries we're using or are planning to use are dropping support for Python 2 and things were going to get increasingly irksome.

    Big thanks to Ced, Lonnen, and Mike for their efforts on this!

  • Removed ADI and ADI-related things.

    Socorro used ADI to normalize crash rates in a couple of reports. There were tons of problems with this. Now we have Mission Control which does a better job with rates and normalizing and has more representative crash data, too.

    Thus, we removed the reports from Socorro and also all the code we had to fetch and manage ADI data.

  • Stopped saving crash reports that won't get processed.

    Socorro was saving roughly 70% of incoming crash reports over half of which it wasn't processing. That was problematic because it meant we had a whole bunch of crash report data in storage that we didn't know anything about. That's one of the reasons we had to drop all the crash report data back in December 2017--we couldn't in a reasonable amount of time figure out which crash reports were ok to keep and which had to go.

    Now Socorro saves and processes roughly 20% of incoming crash reports and rejects everything else.

    Note that this doesn't affect users--they can still go to about:crashes and submit crash reports and those will get processed just like before.

  • Removed a lot of code.

    In 2017, we removed a lot of code. We did the same in 2018.

    At the beginning of 2018, we had this:

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                      files          blank        comment           code
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Python                          401          12447          10881          61034
C++                              11            816            474           6052
HTML                             66            695             24           5167
JavaScript                       52            904            959           4926
JSON                             88             21              0           4432
LESS                             19            146             49           2614
SQL                              67            398            333           2242
C/C++ Header                     12            322            614           1259
Bourne Shell                     36            298            366           1094
CSS                              13             55             65           1012
MSBuild script                    3              0              0            463
YAML                              4             34             44            241
Markdown                          3             69              0            187
INI                               4             27              0            120
make                              3             31             14             96
Mako                              1             10              0             20
Bourne Again Shell                1              7             13             13
Dockerfile                        1              4              2             11
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                            785          16284          13838          90983
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    At the end of 2018, we had this:

    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language                     files          blank        comment           code
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Python                         296           8493           6708          41107
C++                             11            827            474           6095
JSON                            92             21              0           4296
HTML                            50            484             19           4270
JavaScript                      37            624            773           3368
LESS                            36            287             51           2712
C/C++ Header                    12            322            614           1259
CSS                              3             27             53            704
MSBuild script                   3              0              0            463
Bourne Shell                    21            173            263            449
YAML                             3             28             33            226
make                             3             36             15            142
Dockerfile                       1             14             12             35
INI                              1              0              0              8
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUM:                           569          11336           9015          65134
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    We're doing roughly the same stuff, but with less code.

    I don't think we're going to have another year of drastic code reduction, but it's likely we'll remove some more in 2018 as we address the last couple of technical debt projects.

  • Improved documentation.

    I documented data flows and services. That helps maintainers and future me going forward.

    I documented how to request access to PII/memory dumps. The former wasn't documented and sure seemed like any time an engineer needed elevated access, he/she would stumble around to figure out how to get it. That stinks. Hopefully it's better now.

    I also documented how to request a new product in Crash Stats. Socorro is effectively a service for other parts of the organization and it should have documentation covering the kinds of things services have: a list of what it does, how to use it, how to set your product up, etc. Getting there.

Lots of stuff happened. A lot of big multi-year projects were completed. It was a good year!

Thank you!

Thank you to everyone who helped out: Lonnen, Miles, Brian, Stephen, Greg, Mike, and Will, our two interns Ced and Alexis, and everyone who submits bugs, PRs, and helps out in their own ways!

We accomplished a ton this year. We're almost done with technical debt projects. 2019 will be fruitful.

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for 2018

Period (2018-01-01 -> 2018-12-31)
=================================


Bugzilla
========

  Bugs created: 623
  Creators: 67

           Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 349
           Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] : 38
       Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 29
           Stephen Donner [:stephend] : 16
       Alexis Deschamps [:alexisdesch : 16
                          Brian Pitts : 13
               Marcia Knous [:marcia] : 13
               Miles Crabill [:miles] : 10
           Andy Mikulski [:amikulski] : 9
           Calixte Denizet (:calixte) : 8
                      Kartikaya Gupta : 8
            Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 7
                           [:philipp] : 6
                  Wayne Mery (:wsmwk) : 4
       Ted Mielczarek [:ted] [:ted.mi : 4
                       Lonnen :lonnen : 4
          Chris Peterson [:cpeterson] : 4
               Jonathan Watt [:jwatt] : 3
       Jan Andre Ikenmeyer [:darkspir : 3
               Cristi Fogel [:cfogel] : 3
                Aaron Klotz [:aklotz] : 2
           Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel] : 2
             Markus Stange [:mstange] : 2
                 Liz Henry (:lizzard) : 2
                              cmiller : 2
             Paul Theriault [:pauljt] : 2
            Brian Hackett (:bhackett) : 2
           Julien Cristau [:jcristau] : 2
                 Treeherder Bug Filer : 1
        Peter Van der Beken [:peterv] : 1
                            Arun babu : 1
                 Tristan Weir [:weir] : 1
               David Bolter [:davidb] : 1
                 Eric Rescorla (:ekr) : 1
                        Yasin Soliman : 1
                   AJ Bahnken [:ajvb] : 1
       Dan Glastonbury (:kamidphish)  : 1
                       Worcester12345 : 1
            Ted Campbell [:tcampbell] : 1
            Matthew Gregan [:kinetik] : 1
                         Suriti Singh : 1
            Johan Lorenzo [:jlorenzo] : 1
                         Adolfo Jayme : 1
              Tom Prince [:tomprince] : 1
              Mike Hommey [:glandium] : 1
                 David Baron :dbaron: : 1
          Marco Castelluccio [:marco] : 1
                        Ehsan Akhgari : 1
              Stephen A Pohl [:spohl] : 1
                 Tim Smith [:tdsmith] : 1
             Daosheng Mu[:daoshengmu] : 1
                      Rob Wu [:robwu] : 1
               Randell Jesup [:jesup] : 1
              Hiroyuki Ikezoe (:hiro) : 1
          Cameron McCormack (:heycam) : 1
                Julien Vehent [:ulfr] : 1
       James Willcox (:snorp) (jwillc : 1
                       kiavash.satvat : 1
                  Jan Henning [:JanH] : 1
       Sebastian Kaspari (:sebastian) : 1
              Yaron Tausky [:ytausky] : 1
                                Atoll : 1
               Andreas Farre [:farre] : 1
           Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] : 1
       Petru-Mugurel Lingurar[:petru] : 1
        Dragana Damjanovic [:dragana] : 1
               Tom Tung [:tt, :ttung] : 1

  Bugs resolved: 781

                              WONTFIX : 93
                           INCOMPLETE : 16
                                FIXED : 597
                           WORKSFORME : 23
                              INVALID : 28
                            DUPLICATE : 20
                                      : 4

  Resolvers: 50

       Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET  : 499
           Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] : 70
       Miles Crabill [:miles] [also m : 50
       Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 35
                          Brian Pitts : 22
       Alexis Deschamps [:alexisdesch : 17
           Stephen Donner [:stephend] : 16
           Andy Mikulski [:amikulski] : 9
                 Issei Horie [:is2ei] : 7
                       Lonnen :lonnen : 7
       Ted Mielczarek [:ted] [:ted.mi : 7
                    mozilla+bugcloser : 5
            Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 3
          Kartikaya Gupta (email:kats : 3
           Calixte Denizet (:calixte) : 3
                            madperson : 2
                             vseerror : 2
       Marco Castelluccio [:marco] (P : 2
                              cmiller : 2
                              rhelmer : 1
                         jimnchen+bmo : 1
                   JP Schneider [:jp] : 1
                              sarentz : 1
                               gguthe : 1
                               nfroyd : 1
                Aaron Klotz [:aklotz] : 1
                             abahnken : 1
                               lhenry : 1
              Mike Hommey [:glandium] : 1
                               dbaron : 1
                           [:philipp] : 1
          Chris Peterson [:cpeterson] : 2
       Sotaro Ikeda [:sotaro out of o : 1
                              mstange : 1
                  mozillamarcia.knous : 1
          Cameron McCormack (:heycam) : 1
           Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel] : 1
       Julien Cristau [:jcristau] [PT : 1

  Commenters: 175

                               willkg : 2297
                              peterbe : 442
                    mozilla+bugcloser : 435
                                miles : 161
                               mkelly : 123
                               bpitts : 123
                                  ted : 93
                         chris.lonnen : 77
                               adrian : 59
                       stephen.donner : 50
                                  etc...

  Tracker bugs: 17

      1083384: [tracker] deprecate /status/ telemetry machinery
      1257531: [tracker] Stop saving crash data to postgresql
      1316435: [tracker][e2e-tests] Find a remedy for the skipped and
        xfail'd e2e-tests
      1346883: [tracker] remove postgres usage from processor
      1361394: [tracker] Simplify and clean up postgresql schema
      1373997: [tracker] rewrite docs
      1391034: [tracker] switch to dockerized socorro in cloudops
        infra
      1395647: [tracker] Migrate uploaders from Socorro to Tecken
      1406703: [tracker] switch to python 3
      1408041: [tracker] expose MinidumpSha256Hash
      1433274: [tracker] Photon: Refactor webapp UI styling and
        structure
      1478110: [tracker] stop saving crash data we aren't processing
      1478351: [tracker] support rust
      1478353: [tracker] support new products on Socorro
      1497956: [tracker] upgrade postgres to 9.5
      1497957: [tracker] upgrade postgres to 9.6
      1505231: [tracker] rework error handling in processor

  Statistics

      Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1429209: Switch from msgpack-python to msgpack
   Average bug age : 207.8d
    Median bug age : 18.0d
        Oldest bug : 3028.0d: 578760: Allow (manual) annotation of system graphs with...

GitHub
======

  mozilla-services/antenna: 25 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :    22  (  +944,   -901,   22 files)
         milescrabill :     3  (  +104,   -102,    3 files)

                Total :        ( +1048,  -1003,   25 files)

    Most changed files:
      antenna/throttler.py (12)
      tests/unittest/test_throttler.py (8)
      antenna/breakpad_resource.py (4)
      tests/unittest/test_breakpad_resource.py (4)
      requirements/default.txt (3)
      .circleci/config.yml (3)
      docs/breakpad_reporting.rst (2)
      tests/unittest/test_s3_crashstorage.py (2)
      Dockerfile (2)
      tests/unittest/test_crashstorage.py (2)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 286: Update requests to 2.20.0
       Average PR age : 1.5d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 20.0d: 260: Update docs on triggering a crash in Firefox

  mozilla-services/socorro: 453 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :   328  (+36325, -82912,  812 files)
        stephendonner :    27  (  +686,  -2426,   32 files)
               Osmose :    26  ( +7429,  -1830,  120 files)
      AlexisDeschamps :    19  (+14081,  -9398,  166 files)
             pyup-bot :     9  (  +779,   -724,    8 files)
                is2ei :     7  (  +110,   -516,   16 files)
         andymikulski :     7  ( +2468,  -2182,   73 files)
               lonnen :     5  (  +461,  -6378,   71 files)
         milescrabill :     4  (   +44,    -74,    3 files)
           amccreight :     3  (    +3,     -0,    3 files)
           ceddy-cedd :     3  (  +171,    -74,   49 files)
        renovate[bot] :     3  ( +1490,   -814,    5 files)
             jcristau :     2  (    +2,     -1,    2 files)
             jrmuizel :     1  (    +2,     -0,    1 files)
               heycam :     1  (    +1,     -0,    1 files)
          sotaroikeda :     1  (    +1,     -0,    1 files)
             cpeterso :     1  (    +1,     -0,    1 files)
         philipp-sumo :     1  (    +1,     -0,    1 files)
              sciurus :     1  (    +0,     -2,    1 files)
                luser :     1  (    +2,     -1,    1 files)
                  g-k :     1  (    +1,     -1,    1 files)
              dblohm7 :     1  (  +172,    -49,    3 files)
             chartjes :     1  (    +0,     -9,    2 files)

                Total :        (+64230, -107391, 1015 files)

    Most changed files:
      socorro/processor/mozilla_transform_rules.py (44)
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/models.py (37)
      requirements/default.txt (32)
      webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (30)
      socorro/unittest/processor/test_mozilla_transform_rules.py (29)
      socorro/signature/rules.py (25)
      webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/utils.py (25)
      socorro/cron/crontabber_app.py (23)
      Makefile (22)
      webapp-django/crashstats/settings/bundles.py (21)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4756: fix bug 1516010: add version flow docs
       Average PR age : 1.3d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 72.0d: 4253: [ready] 1409648 gc rule sets part 2

  mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 10 prs

    Committers:
               willkg :     9  (  +630,   -225,   22 files)
         milescrabill :     1  (    +1,     -1,    1 files)

                Total :        (  +631,   -226,   22 files)

    Most changed files:
      README.rst (4)
      pigeon.py (4)
      bin/build_artifact.sh (3)
      requirements-dev.txt (3)
      tests/conftest.py (3)
      Makefile (2)
      tests/test_pigeon.py (2)
      circle.yml (2)
      setup.cfg (2)
      .gitignore (1)

    Age stats:
          Youngest PR : 0.0d: 37: bug 1452681 - artefact 2
       Average PR age : 1.3d
        Median PR age : 0.0d
            Oldest PR : 6.0d: 34: bug 1432491 - redo aws lambda scaffolding


  All repositories:

    Total merged PRs: 488


