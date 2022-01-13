Everett v3.0.0 released!

Everett 3.0.0 drops support for Python 3.6 and picks up support for Python 3.10.

Previously, you couldn't apply a namespace after binding the configuration to a component. Now you can.

Reworked namespaces so they work better with Everett components.

Overhauled Sphinx extension.

This is the new thing that I'm most excited about. This fixes a lot of my problems with documenting configuration.

Everett now lets you:

document options and components: Example option: .. everett:option :: SOME_OPTION :parser: int :default: "5" Here's some option. Example component: .. everett:component :: SOME_COMPONENT .. rubric :: Options .. everett:option :: SOME_OPTION :parser: int :default: "5" Here's some option.

autodocument all the options defined in a Python class Example autocomponentconfig : .. autocomponentconfig :: myproject.module.MyComponent :show-table: :case: upper

autodocument all the options defined in a Python module Example automoduleconfig : .. automoduleconfig :: mydjangoproject.settings._config :hide-name: :show-table: :case: upper

This works much better with configuration in Django settings modules. This works with component architectures. This works with centrally defining configuration with a configuration class.

Further, all options and components are added to the index, have unique links, and are easier to link to in your documentation.

I updated the Antenna (Mozilla crash ingestion collector) docs:

https://antenna.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration.html

I updated the Eliot (Mozilla Symbolication Service) docs:

https://tecken.readthedocs.io/en/latest/configuration.html#symbolication-service-configuration-eliot