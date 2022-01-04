Kent v0.1.0 released! And the story of Kent in the first place....

What is it?

Before explaining what it is, I want to talk about Why.

A couple of years ago, we migrated from the Raven Sentry client (Python) to sentry-sdk. One of the things we did was implement our own sanitization code which removed personally identifyable information and secret information (as best as possible) from error reports.

I find the documentation for writing sanitization filters really confusing. before_send ? before_breadcrumb ? When do those hooks kick off? What does an event look like? There's a link to a page that describes an event, but there's a lot of verbiage and no schema so it's not wildly clear what the errors my application is sending look like.

Anyhow, so when we switched to sentry-sdk, we implemented some sanitization code because while Raven had some code, sentry-sdk did not. Then at some point between then and now, the sanitization code stopped working. It's my fault probably. I bet something changed in the sentry-sdk and I didn't notice.

Why didn't I notice? Am I a crappy engineer? Sure, but in this case the problem here is that the sanitization code runs in the context of handling an unhandled error. In handling the unhandled error, Sentry passes the event through our broken sanitization code and that throws an exception. Nothing gets sent to Sentry--neither the original error nor the sanitization error.

Once I realized there were errors, I looked in the logs and I can see the original errors--but not the sanitization errors.

Note Fun fact: turns out John Whitlock thought about this when he wrote the sanitization code and added some code to emit a metric if the sanitization code errors out. If I had a graph in the dashboard showing this metric, I would have seen it.

"You should test your sanitization code!" you say! Right on! That's what we should be doing! We have unit tests but they run with ficticious data in a pocket dimension. So they passed wonderfully despite the issue!

What we needed was a few things:

I needed to be able to run a fake Sentry service that I could throw errors at and debug the sanitization code in my local environment without having to spin up a real Sentry instance I needed to be able to see exactly what is in the error payloads for my application. I needed something I can use for integration tests with the sentry-sdk.

That's how I ended up putting aside all the things I needed to do and built Kent.