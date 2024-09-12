Switching from pyenv to uv
Premise
The 0.4.0 release of uv does everything I currently do with pip, pyenv, pipx, pip-tools, and pipdeptree. Because of that, I'm in the process of switching to uv.
This blog post covers switching from pyenv to uv.
History
2024-08-29: Initial writing.
2024-09-12: Minor updates and publishing.
Start state
I'm running Ubuntu Linux 24.04. I have pyenv installed using the
the automatic installer.
pyenv is located in
$HOME/.pyenv/bin/.
I have the following Pythons installed with pyenv:
$ pyenv versions system 3.7.17 3.8.19 3.9.19 * 3.10.14 (set by /home/willkg/mozilla/everett/.python-version) 3.11.9 3.12.3
I'm not sure why I have 3.7 still installed. I don't think I use that for anything.
My default version is 3.10.14 for some reason. I'm not sure why I haven't updated that to 3.12, yet.
In my 3.10.14, I have the following Python packages installed:
$ pip freeze appdirs==1.4.4 argcomplete==3.1.1 attrs==22.2.0 cffi==1.15.1 click==8.1.3 colorama==0.4.6 diskcache==5.4.0 distlib==0.3.8 distro==1.8.0 filelock==3.14.0 glean-parser==6.1.1 glean-sdk==50.1.4 Jinja2==3.1.2 jsonschema==4.17.3 MarkupSafe==2.0.1 MozPhab==1.5.1 packaging==24.0 pathspec==0.11.0 pbr==6.0.0 pipx==1.5.0 platformdirs==4.2.1 pycparser==2.21 pyrsistent==0.19.3 python-hglib==2.6.2 PyYAML==6.0 sentry-sdk==1.16.0 stevedore==5.2.0 tomli==2.0.1 userpath==1.8.0 virtualenv==20.26.2 virtualenv-clone==0.5.7 virtualenvwrapper==6.1.0 yamllint==1.29.0
That probably means I installed the following in the Python 3.10.14 Python environment:
MozPhab
pipx
virtualenvwrapper
Maybe I installed some other things for some reason lost in the sands of time.
Then I had a whole bunch of things installed with pipx.
I have many open source projects all of which have a
.python-version file
listing the Python versions the project uses.
I think that covers the start state.
Steps
First, I made a list of things I had.
-
I listed all the versions of Python I have installed so I know what I need to reinstall with uv.
-
I listed all the packages I have installed in my 3.10.14 environment (the default one).
-
I listed all the packages I installed with pipx.
I uninstalled all the packages I installed with pipx.
Then I uninstalled pyenv and everything it uses. I followed the pyenv uninstall instructions:
Then I removed the bits in my shell that add to the
PATH and set up pyenv
and virtualenvwrapper.
Then I started a new shell that didn't have all the pyenv and virtualenvwrapper stuff in it.
Then I installed uv using the uv standalone installer.
Then I ran
uv --version to make sure it was installed.
Then I installed the shell autocompletion.
Then I started a new shell to pick up those changes.
Then I installed Python versions:
$ uv python install 3.8 3.9 3.10 3.11 3.12 Searching for Python versions matching: Python 3.10 Searching for Python versions matching: Python 3.11 Searching for Python versions matching: Python 3.12 Searching for Python versions matching: Python 3.8 Searching for Python versions matching: Python 3.9 Installed 5 versions in 8.14s + cpython-3.8.19-linux-x86_64-gnu + cpython-3.9.19-linux-x86_64-gnu + cpython-3.10.14-linux-x86_64-gnu + cpython-3.11.9-linux-x86_64-gnu + cpython-3.12.5-linux-x86_64-gnu
When I type "python", I want it to be a Python managed by uv. Also, I like
having "pythonX.Y" symlinks, so I created a
uv-sync script which creates
symlinks to uv-managed Python versions:
https://github.com/willkg/dotfiles/blob/main/dotfiles/bin/uv-sync
Then I installed all my tools using
uv tool install.
For
tox, I had to install the
tox-uv package in the
tox
environment:
Now I've got everything I do mostly working.
So what does that give me?
I installed uv and I can upgrade uv using
uv self update.
Python interpreters are managed using
uv python. I can create symlinks to
interpreters using
uv-sync script. Adding new interpreters and removing old
ones is pretty straight-forward.
When I type
python, it opens up a Python shell with the latest uv-managed
Python version. I can type
pythonX.Y and get specific shells.
I can use tools written in Python and manage them with
uv tool including
ones where I want to install them in an "editable" mode.
I can write scripts that require dependencies and it's a lot easier to run them now.
I can create and manage virtual environments with
uv venv.
Next steps
Delete all the
.python-version files I've got.
Update documentation for my projects and add a
uv tool install PACKAGE
option to installation instructions.
Probably discover some additional things to add to this doc.