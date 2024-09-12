This blog post covers switching from pyenv to uv.

The 0.4.0 release of uv does everything I currently do with pip, pyenv, pipx, pip-tools, and pipdeptree. Because of that, I'm in the process of switching to uv.

Start state

I'm running Ubuntu Linux 24.04. I have pyenv installed using the the automatic installer. pyenv is located in $HOME/.pyenv/bin/ .

I have the following Pythons installed with pyenv:

$ pyenv versions system 3 .7.17 3 .8.19 3 .9.19 * 3 .10.14 ( set by /home/willkg/mozilla/everett/.python-version ) 3 .11.9 3 .12.3

I'm not sure why I have 3.7 still installed. I don't think I use that for anything.

My default version is 3.10.14 for some reason. I'm not sure why I haven't updated that to 3.12, yet.

In my 3.10.14, I have the following Python packages installed:

$ pip freeze appdirs == 1 .4.4 argcomplete == 3 .1.1 attrs == 22 .2.0 cffi == 1 .15.1 click == 8 .1.3 colorama == 0 .4.6 diskcache == 5 .4.0 distlib == 0 .3.8 distro == 1 .8.0 filelock == 3 .14.0 glean-parser == 6 .1.1 glean-sdk == 50 .1.4 Jinja2 == 3 .1.2 jsonschema == 4 .17.3 MarkupSafe == 2 .0.1 MozPhab == 1 .5.1 packaging == 24 .0 pathspec == 0 .11.0 pbr == 6 .0.0 pipx == 1 .5.0 platformdirs == 4 .2.1 pycparser == 2 .21 pyrsistent == 0 .19.3 python-hglib == 2 .6.2 PyYAML == 6 .0 sentry-sdk == 1 .16.0 stevedore == 5 .2.0 tomli == 2 .0.1 userpath == 1 .8.0 virtualenv == 20 .26.2 virtualenv-clone == 0 .5.7 virtualenvwrapper == 6 .1.0 yamllint == 1 .29.0

That probably means I installed the following in the Python 3.10.14 Python environment:

MozPhab

pipx

virtualenvwrapper

Maybe I installed some other things for some reason lost in the sands of time.

Then I had a whole bunch of things installed with pipx.

I have many open source projects all of which have a .python-version file listing the Python versions the project uses.

I think that covers the start state.