crashstats-tools v2.0.0 released!

What is it?

crashstats-tools is a set of command-line tools for working with Crash Stats (https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/).

crashstats-tools comes with four commands:

  • supersearch: for performing Crash Stats Super Search queries

  • supersearchfacet: for performing aggregations, histograms, and cardinality Crash Stats Super Search queries

  • fetch-data: for fetching raw crash, dumps, and processed crash data for specified crash ids

  • reprocess: for sending crash report reprocess requests

v2.0.0 released!

There have been a lot of improvements since the last blog post for the v1.0.1 release. New commands, new features, improved cli ui, etc.

v2.0.0 focused on two major things:

  1. improving supersearchfacet to support nested aggregation, histogram, and cardinality queries

  2. moving some of the code into a crashstats_tools.libcrashstats module improving its use as a library

Improved supersearchfacet

The other day, Alex and team finished up the crash reporter Rust rewrite. The crash reporter rewrite landed and is available in Firefox, nightly channel, where build_id >= 20240321093532.

The crash reporter is one of the clients that submits crash reports to Socorro which is now maintained by the Observability Team. Firefox has multiple crash reporter clients and there are many ways that crash reports can get submitted to Socorro.

One of the changes we can see in the crash report data now is the change in User-Agent header. The new rewritten crash reporter sends a header of crash-reporter/1.0.0. That gets captured by the collector and put in the raw crash metadata.user_agent field. It doesn't get indexed, so we can't search on it directly.

We can get a sampling of the last 100 crash reports, download the raw crash data, and look at the user agents.

$ supersearch --num=100 --product=Firefox --build_id='>=20240321093532' \
    --release_channel=nightly > crashids.txt
$ fetch-data --raw --no-dumps --no-processed crashdata < crashids.txt
$ jq .metadata.user_agent crashdata/raw_crash/*/* | sort | uniq -c
     16 "crashreporter/1.0.0"
      2 "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.15; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0"
      1 "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0"
      2 "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:126.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/126.0"
     63 "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0"
      1 "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:126.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/126.0"
     12 "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0"
      3 "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Ubuntu; Linux x86_64; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0"

16 out of 100 crash reports were submitted by the new crash reporter. We were surprised there are so many Firefox user agents. We discussed this on Slack. I loosely repeat it here because it's a great way to show off some of the changes of supersearchfacet in v2.0.0.

First, the rewritten crash reporter only affects the parent (aka main) process. The other processes have different crash reporters that weren't rewritten.

How many process types are there for Firefox crash reports in the last week? We can see that in the ProcessType annotation (docs) which is processed and saved in the process_type field (docs).

$ supersearchfacet --product=Firefox --build_id='>=20240321093532' --release_channel=nightly
    --_facets=process_type
process_type
 process_type | count
--------------|-------
 content      | 3664
 parent       | 2323
 gpu          | 855
 utility      | 225
 rdd          | 60
 plugin       | 18
 socket       | 2
 total        | 7147

Judging by that output, I would expect to see a higher percentage of crashreporter/1.0.0 in our sampling of 100 crash reports.

Turns out that Firefox uses different code to submit crash reports not just by process type, but also by user action. That's in the SubmittedFrom annotation (docs) which is processed and saved in the submitted_from field (docs).

$ supersearchfacet --product=Firefox --build_id='>=20240321093532' --release_channel=nightly \
    --_facets=submitted_from
submitted_from
 submitted_from | count
----------------|-------
 Auto           | 3477
 Client         | 1741
 CrashedTab     | 928
 Infobar        | 792
 AboutCrashes   | 209
 total          | 7147

What is "Auto"? The user can opt-in to auto-send crash reports. When Firefox upgrades and this setting is set, then Firefox will auto-send any unsubmitted crash reports. The nightly channel has two updates a day, so there's lots of opportunity for this event to trigger.

What're the counts for submitted_from/process_type pairs?

$ supersearchfacet --product=Firefox --build_id='>=20240321093532' --release_channel=nightly \
    --_aggs.process_type=submitted_from
process_type / submitted_from
 process_type / submitted_from | count
-------------------------------|-------
 content / Auto                | 2214
 content / CrashedTab          | 926
 content / Infobar             | 399
 content / AboutCrashes        | 125
 parent / Client               | 1741
 parent / Auto                 | 450
 parent / Infobar              | 107
 parent / AboutCrashes         | 25
 gpu / Auto                    | 565
 gpu / Infobar                 | 236
 gpu / AboutCrashes            | 54
 utility / Auto                | 198
 utility / Infobar             | 25
 utility / AboutCrashes        | 2
 rdd / Auto                    | 34
 rdd / Infobar                 | 23
 rdd / AboutCrashes            | 3
 plugin / Auto                 | 14
 plugin / CrashedTab           | 2
 plugin / Infobar              | 2
 socket / Auto                 | 2
 total                         | 7147

We can spot check these different combinations to see what the user-agent looks like.

For brevity, we'll just look at parent / Client in this blog post.

$ supersearch --num=100 --product=Firefox --build_id='>=20240321093532' --release_channel=nightly \
    --process_type=parent --submitted_from='~Client' > crashids_clarified.txt
$ fetch-data --raw --no-dumps --no-processed crashdata_clarified < crashids_clarified.txt
$ jq .metadata.user_agent crashdata_clarified/raw_crash/*/* | sort | uniq -c
    100 "crashreporter/1.0.0"

Seems like the crash reporter rewrite only affects crash reports where ProcessType=parent and SubmittedFrom=Client. All the other process_type/submitted_from combinations get submitted a different way where the user agent is the browser itself.

How many crash reports has the new crash reporter submitted over time?

$ supersearchfacet --_histogram.date=product --_histogram.interval=1d --denote-weekends \
    --date='>=2024-03-20' --date='<=2024-04-25' \
    --release_channel=nightly --product=Firefox --build_id='>=20240321093532' \
    --submitted_from='~Client' --process_type=parent
histogram_date.product
 histogram_date | Firefox | total
----------------|---------|-------
 2024-03-21     | 58      | 58
 2024-03-22     | 124     | 124
 2024-03-23 **  | 189     | 189
 2024-03-24 **  | 289     | 289
 2024-03-25     | 202     | 202
 2024-03-26     | 164     | 164
 2024-03-27     | 199     | 199
 2024-03-28     | 187     | 187
 2024-03-29     | 188     | 188
 2024-03-30 **  | 155     | 155
 2024-03-31 **  | 146     | 146
 2024-04-01     | 201     | 201
 2024-04-02     | 226     | 226
 2024-04-03     | 236     | 236
 2024-04-04     | 266     | 266
 2024-04-05     | 259     | 259
 2024-04-06 **  | 227     | 227
 2024-04-07 **  | 214     | 214
 2024-04-08     | 259     | 259
 2024-04-09     | 257     | 257
 2024-04-10     | 223     | 223
 2024-04-11     | 250     | 250
 2024-04-12     | 235     | 235
 2024-04-13 **  | 154     | 154
 2024-04-14 **  | 162     | 162
 2024-04-15     | 207     | 207
 2024-04-16     | 201     | 201
 2024-04-17     | 346     | 346
 2024-04-18     | 270     | 270
 2024-04-19     | 221     | 221
 2024-04-20 **  | 190     | 190
 2024-04-21 **  | 183     | 183
 2024-04-22     | 266     | 266
 2024-04-23     | 303     | 303
 2024-04-24     | 308     | 308

There are more examples in the crashstats-tools README.

crashstats_tools.libcrashstats library

Starting with v2.0.0, you can use crashstats_tools.libcrashstats as a library for Python scripts.

For example:

from crashstats_tools.libcrashstats import supersearch

results = supersearch(params={"_columns": "uuid"}, num_results=100)

for result in results:
    print(f"{result}")

libcrashstats makes using the Crash Stats API a little more ergonomic.

See the crashstats_tools.libcrashstats library documentation.

Be thoughtful about using data

Make sure to use these tools in compliance with our data policy:

https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/documentation/protected_data_access/

Where to go for more

See the project on GitHub which includes a README which contains everything about the project including examples of usage, the issue tracker, and the source code:

https://github.com/willkg/crashstats-tools

Let me know whether this helps you!

