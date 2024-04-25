crashstats-tools v2.0.0 released!

moving some of the code into a crashstats_tools.libcrashstats module improving its use as a library

There have been a lot of improvements since the last blog post for the v1.0.1 release. New commands, new features, improved cli ui, etc.

Improved supersearchfacet

The other day, Alex and team finished up the crash reporter Rust rewrite. The crash reporter rewrite landed and is available in Firefox, nightly channel, where build_id >= 20240321093532 .

The crash reporter is one of the clients that submits crash reports to Socorro which is now maintained by the Observability Team. Firefox has multiple crash reporter clients and there are many ways that crash reports can get submitted to Socorro.

One of the changes we can see in the crash report data now is the change in User-Agent header. The new rewritten crash reporter sends a header of crash-reporter/1.0.0 . That gets captured by the collector and put in the raw crash metadata.user_agent field. It doesn't get indexed, so we can't search on it directly.

We can get a sampling of the last 100 crash reports, download the raw crash data, and look at the user agents.

$ supersearch --num = 100 --product = Firefox --build_id = '>=20240321093532' \ --release_channel = nightly > crashids.txt $ fetch-data --raw --no-dumps --no-processed crashdata < crashids.txt $ jq .metadata.user_agent crashdata/raw_crash/*/* | sort | uniq -c 16 "crashreporter/1.0.0" 2 "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10.15; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0" 1 "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0" 2 "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:126.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/126.0" 63 "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0" 1 "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:126.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/126.0" 12 "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0" 3 "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Ubuntu; Linux x86_64; rv:127.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/127.0"

16 out of 100 crash reports were submitted by the new crash reporter. We were surprised there are so many Firefox user agents. We discussed this on Slack. I loosely repeat it here because it's a great way to show off some of the changes of supersearchfacet in v2.0.0.

First, the rewritten crash reporter only affects the parent (aka main) process. The other processes have different crash reporters that weren't rewritten.

How many process types are there for Firefox crash reports in the last week? We can see that in the ProcessType annotation (docs) which is processed and saved in the process_type field (docs).

$ supersearchfacet --product = Firefox --build_id = '>=20240321093532' --release_channel = nightly --_facets = process_type process_type process_type | count -------------- | ------- content | 3664 parent | 2323 gpu | 855 utility | 225 rdd | 60 plugin | 18 socket | 2 total | 7147

Judging by that output, I would expect to see a higher percentage of crashreporter/1.0.0 in our sampling of 100 crash reports.

Turns out that Firefox uses different code to submit crash reports not just by process type, but also by user action. That's in the SubmittedFrom annotation (docs) which is processed and saved in the submitted_from field (docs).

$ supersearchfacet --product = Firefox --build_id = '>=20240321093532' --release_channel = nightly \ --_facets = submitted_from submitted_from submitted_from | count ---------------- | ------- Auto | 3477 Client | 1741 CrashedTab | 928 Infobar | 792 AboutCrashes | 209 total | 7147

What is "Auto"? The user can opt-in to auto-send crash reports. When Firefox upgrades and this setting is set, then Firefox will auto-send any unsubmitted crash reports. The nightly channel has two updates a day, so there's lots of opportunity for this event to trigger.

What're the counts for submitted_from / process_type pairs?

$ supersearchfacet --product = Firefox --build_id = '>=20240321093532' --release_channel = nightly \ --_aggs.process_type = submitted_from process_type / submitted_from process_type / submitted_from | count ------------------------------- | ------- content / Auto | 2214 content / CrashedTab | 926 content / Infobar | 399 content / AboutCrashes | 125 parent / Client | 1741 parent / Auto | 450 parent / Infobar | 107 parent / AboutCrashes | 25 gpu / Auto | 565 gpu / Infobar | 236 gpu / AboutCrashes | 54 utility / Auto | 198 utility / Infobar | 25 utility / AboutCrashes | 2 rdd / Auto | 34 rdd / Infobar | 23 rdd / AboutCrashes | 3 plugin / Auto | 14 plugin / CrashedTab | 2 plugin / Infobar | 2 socket / Auto | 2 total | 7147

We can spot check these different combinations to see what the user-agent looks like.

For brevity, we'll just look at parent / Client in this blog post.

$ supersearch --num = 100 --product = Firefox --build_id = '>=20240321093532' --release_channel = nightly \ --process_type = parent --submitted_from = '~Client' > crashids_clarified.txt $ fetch-data --raw --no-dumps --no-processed crashdata_clarified < crashids_clarified.txt $ jq .metadata.user_agent crashdata_clarified/raw_crash/*/* | sort | uniq -c 100 "crashreporter/1.0.0"

Seems like the crash reporter rewrite only affects crash reports where ProcessType=parent and SubmittedFrom=Client . All the other process_type / submitted_from combinations get submitted a different way where the user agent is the browser itself.

How many crash reports has the new crash reporter submitted over time?

$ supersearchfacet --_histogram.date = product --_histogram.interval = 1d --denote-weekends \ --date = '>=2024-03-20' --date = '<=2024-04-25' \ --release_channel = nightly --product = Firefox --build_id = '>=20240321093532' \ --submitted_from = '~Client' --process_type = parent histogram_date.product histogram_date | Firefox | total ---------------- | --------- | ------- 2024 -03-21 | 58 | 58 2024 -03-22 | 124 | 124 2024 -03-23 ** | 189 | 189 2024 -03-24 ** | 289 | 289 2024 -03-25 | 202 | 202 2024 -03-26 | 164 | 164 2024 -03-27 | 199 | 199 2024 -03-28 | 187 | 187 2024 -03-29 | 188 | 188 2024 -03-30 ** | 155 | 155 2024 -03-31 ** | 146 | 146 2024 -04-01 | 201 | 201 2024 -04-02 | 226 | 226 2024 -04-03 | 236 | 236 2024 -04-04 | 266 | 266 2024 -04-05 | 259 | 259 2024 -04-06 ** | 227 | 227 2024 -04-07 ** | 214 | 214 2024 -04-08 | 259 | 259 2024 -04-09 | 257 | 257 2024 -04-10 | 223 | 223 2024 -04-11 | 250 | 250 2024 -04-12 | 235 | 235 2024 -04-13 ** | 154 | 154 2024 -04-14 ** | 162 | 162 2024 -04-15 | 207 | 207 2024 -04-16 | 201 | 201 2024 -04-17 | 346 | 346 2024 -04-18 | 270 | 270 2024 -04-19 | 221 | 221 2024 -04-20 ** | 190 | 190 2024 -04-21 ** | 183 | 183 2024 -04-22 | 266 | 266 2024 -04-23 | 303 | 303 2024 -04-24 | 308 | 308

There are more examples in the crashstats-tools README.