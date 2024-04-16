Observability Team Newsletter (2024q1)

Observability Team is a team dedicated to the problem domain and discipline of Observability at Mozilla.

We own, manage, and support monitoring infrastructure and tools supporting Mozilla products and services. Currently this includes Sentry and crash ingestion related services (Crash Stats (Socorro), Mozilla Symbols Server (Tecken), and Mozilla Symbolication Service (Eliot)).

In 2024, we'll be working with SRE to take over other monitoring services they are currently supporting like New Relic, InfluxDB/Grafana, and others.

This newsletter covers an overview of 2024q1. Please forward it to interested readers.

Highlights 🤹 Observability Services: Change in user support

🏆 Sentry: Change in ownership

‼️ Sentry: Please don't start new trials

⏲️ Sentry: Cron monitoring trial ending April 30th

⏱️ Sentry: Performance monitoring pilot

🤖 Socorro: Improvements to Fenix support

🐛 Socorro: Support guard page access information See details below.

Blog posts None this quarter.