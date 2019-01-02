Socorro: December 2018 happenings

At Mozilla, December is a rough month to get anything done, but we accomplished a bunch anyways!

Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.

Highlights of December

December is hard to get anything done because we have the All Hands for a week, there's a bunch of next-year planning, and everyone takes PTO at the end of the month which means there's a code-freeze for half the month during which nothing can get pushed to production.

Despite this, we got stuff done:

Miles upgraded Socorro to Postgres 9.5 and then 9.6. ([bug 1497956], [bug 1497957])

Removed the React cupcake scaffolding. ([bug 1514294])

Finished the Python 3 migration. Socorro is no longer using Python 2. I landed this on -stage and we'll push it to -prod in 2019. ([bug 1406703])

Signature generation fixes.

Documentation updates and changes.

Handled PII access requests.

We're now using Python 3! Yay!

I think the next project is going to be upgrading Elasticsearch. That's the last big technical debt project in the queue.