Socorro: December 2018 happenings
Summary
Socorro is the crash ingestion pipeline for Mozilla's products like Firefox. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects data about the crash, generates a crash report, and submits that report to Socorro. Socorro saves the crash report, processes it, and provides an interface for aggregating, searching, and looking at crash reports.
At Mozilla, December is a rough month to get anything done, but we accomplished a bunch anyways!
Staff in December
Me.
Highlights of December
December is hard to get anything done because we have the All Hands for a week, there's a bunch of next-year planning, and everyone takes PTO at the end of the month which means there's a code-freeze for half the month during which nothing can get pushed to production.
Despite this, we got stuff done:
- Miles upgraded Socorro to Postgres 9.5 and then 9.6. ([bug 1497956], [bug 1497957])
- Removed the React cupcake scaffolding. ([bug 1514294])
- Finished the Python 3 migration. Socorro is no longer using Python 2. I landed this on -stage and we'll push it to -prod in 2019. ([bug 1406703])
- Signature generation fixes.
- Documentation updates and changes.
- Handled PII access requests.
We're now using Python 3! Yay!
I think the next project is going to be upgrading Elasticsearch. That's the last big technical debt project in the queue.
Bugzilla and GitHub stats for December
Period (2018-12-01 -> 2018-12-31) ================================= Bugzilla ======== Bugs created: 25 Creators: 7 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 16 Marcia Knous [:marcia - needin : 2 Dragana Damjanovic [:dragana] : 1 Julien Cristau [:jcristau] [PT : 1 Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] : 1 Kartikaya Gupta (email:kats@mo : 1 Tom Tung [:tt, :ttung] : 1 Bugs resolved: 35 WONTFIX : 5 FIXED : 26 WORKSFORME : 1 INCOMPLETE : 1 INVALID : 1 DUPLICATE : 1 Resolvers: 10 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] : 24 Miles Crabill [:miles] : 2 Alexis Deschamps [:alexisdesch : 2 Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] : 2 rhelmer : 1 Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose : 1 Marco Castelluccio [:marco] : 1 Ted Mielczarek [:ted] [:ted.mi : 1 Julien Cristau [:jcristau] : 1 Commenters: 25 willkg : 106 mozilla+bugcloser : 24 peterbe : 12 miles : 5 adeschamps : 5 mkelly : 4 viveknegi1 : 3 kats : 3 mozillamarcia.knous : 3 cmiller : 2 mcastelluccio : 2 ted : 2 dd.mozilla : 2 jcristau : 2 rhelmer : 1 kairo : 1 mats : 1 alexbruceharley : 1 adrian : 1 chris.lonnen : 1 susingh : 1 vnegi : 1 bpitts : 1 atoll : 1 sdeckelmann : 1 Tracker bugs: 4 1406703: [tracker] switch to python 3 1497956: [tracker] upgrade postgres to 9.5 1497957: [tracker] upgrade postgres to 9.6 1505231: [tracker] rework error handling in processor Statistics Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1512633: archivescraper misses ESR builds Average bug age : 164.5d Median bug age : 37.0d Oldest bug : 1739.0d: 981860: add "Gonk" and "Android" to list of supported OSes GitHub ====== mozilla-services/antenna: 0 prs mozilla-services/socorro: 21 prs Committers: willkg : 19 ( +5874, -15613, 159 files) amccreight : 1 ( +1, -0, 1 files) jcristau : 1 ( +1, -0, 1 files) Total : ( +5876, -15613, 161 files) Most changed files: webapp-django/package-lock.json (4) socorro/cron/jobs/archivescraper.py (4) Makefile (3) socorro/signature/tests/test_rules.py (3) webapp-django/package.json (3) socorro/processor/mozilla_transform_rules.py (3) requirements/default.txt (3) docker-compose.yml (3) docker/Dockerfile (3) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/utils.py (3) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4756: fix bug 1516010: add version flow docs Average PR age : 0.3d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 3.0d: 4738: bug 1507186: get all the webapp tests passing mozilla-services/socorro-pigeon: 0 prs All repositories: Total merged PRs: 21 Contributors ============ adrian alexbruceharley Alexis Deschamps [:alexisdeschamps] Andrew McCreight [:mccr8] atoll Brian Pitts Lonnen cmiller dd.mozilla Dragana Damjanovic [:dragana] Julien Cristau [:jcristau] kairo Kartikaya Gupta Marcia Knous [:marcia - needinfo? me] Marco Castelluccio [:marco] mats Michael Kelly [:mkelly,:Osmose] Miles Crabill [:miles] mozilla+bugcloser Peter Bengtsson [:peterbe] rhelmer sdeckelmann susingh Ted Mielczarek [:ted] [:ted.mielczarek] Tom Tung [:tt, :ttung] viveknegi1 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET needinfo? me