Socorro: May 2019 happenings

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for May

Bugzilla ======== Bugs created: 53 Creators: 13 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 32 John Whitlock [:jwhitlock] : 9 Marcia Knous [:marcia - needin : 2 Kohei Yoshino [:kohei] (Bugzil : 1 Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] : 1 [:philipp] : 1 Kannan Vijayan [:djvj] : 1 Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel] On : 1 Asif Youssuff : 1 Liz Henry (:lizzard) (use need : 1 Emilio Cobos Álvarez (:emilio) : 1 Bogdan Maris [:bogdan_maris], : 1 Mihai Boldan, QA [:mboldan] : 1 Bugs resolved: 42 FIXED : 41 WONTFIX : 1 Resolvers: 5 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 27 John Whitlock [:jwhitlock] : 12 Calixte Denizet (:calixte) : 1 Brian Pitts : 1 Emilio Cobos Álvarez (:emilio) : 1 Commenters: 17 willkg : 198 jwhitlock : 60 gsvelto : 11 kats : 7 cdenizet : 6 emilio : 5 jmuizelaar : 3 jan : 2 mozillamarcia.knous : 2 lhenry : 2 kvijayan : 2 sledru : 1 jcristau : 1 madperson : 1 sdetar : 1 bpitts : 1 pulgasaur : 1 Tracker bugs: 0 Statistics Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1548158: remove socorro/external/postgres/ Average bug age : 38.3d Median bug age : 4.0d Oldest bug : 633.0d: 1393889: build local dev env for development and testing... GitHub ====== mozilla-services/socorro: Merged PRs: 36 * 4959: bug 1544552: Add `BaseAllocator` to the prefix signature list (glandium) * 4957: bug 1473068: Expand OIDC_EXEMPT_URLS for more XHR usage (jwhitlock) * 4956: bug 1554986: fix __len__ in ExpiringCache (willkg) * 4935: bug 1513346: Migrate six.reraise to standard raise (jwhitlock) * 4955: Revert "bug 1553314: default to old keys for environment variables" (willkg) * 4954: bug 1553314: default to old keys for environment variables (willkg) * 4953: bug 1553838: fix JitCrashCategorizeRule (willkg) * 4952: bug 1553314: remove configuration from Rules (willkg) * 4949: Bug 1553665 - Add libc to the signature prefixes. (emilio) * 4951: bug 1544246: add "fix_missing_module" pass to signature generation (willkg) * 4950: bug 1553314: move and rename rules and pipeline (willkg) * 4948: bug 1553327: cronrun: log, don't capture exception (jwhitlock) * 4947: bug 1407212: remove unused super_search_fields code (willkg) * 4945: bug 1553251: Remove bad params from mdsw command (jwhitlock) * 4944: bug 1393889: add elasticsearch7 service (willkg) * 4943: bug 1552973: Log missing boto files as warnings (jwhitlock) * 4942: Add BugSplat to list of hosted solutions (bobbyg603) * 4941: Document deploys and PII request processing (willkg) * 4940: bug 1543097: Sanitize ELB headers (jwhitlock) * 4939: bug 1543097: Do not send DisallowedHost to Sentry (jwhitlock) * 4917: Bug 1543097: Convert crash reporting from raven to sentry_sdk (jwhitlock) * 4938: bug 1549297: fix android manufacturer faceting (willkg) * 4936: bug 1549717: fix std::out_of_range error and module assert in minidump-stackwalk (willkg) * 4934: bug 1550028: Switch to crash-stats.mozilla.org (jwhitlock) * 4928: bug 1513346: Convert six to native Python 3 (jwhitlock) * 4933: bug 1550043: rough mdswshell and docs (willkg) * 4932: Update reprocessing docs (jwhitlock) * 4930: Socorro Updates, May 2019 (jwhitlock) * 4929: bug 1549540: surface signal issues from minidump-stackwalk (willkg) * 4926: bug 1548830: Fix API token examples (jwhitlock) * 4924: bug 1545426: don't include ESR versions in featured versions (willkg) * 4925: bug 1543988: update breakpad client to 4d550cceca107f36c4bc1ea1126b7d… (willkg) * 4923: bug 1546672: fix supersearch versions suggestions to include X.Yb (willkg) * 4922: bug 1544565: rename white/blacklist to allow/disallowlist (willkg) * 4921: bug 1547807: add __str__ to Job and Log (willkg) * 4919: bug 1548158: remove postgres code (willkg) Committers: willkg : 20 ( +979, -2032, 61 files) jwhitlock : 13 ( +1177, -567, 80 files) glandium : 1 ( +1, -0, 1 files) emilio : 1 ( +2, -2, 1 files) bobbyg603 : 1 ( +1, -1, 1 files) Total : ( +2160, -2602, 131 files) Most changed files: socorro/processor/processor_pipeline.py (5) webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (3) requirements/default.txt (3) socorro/processor/processor_app.py (3) webapp-django/crashstats/supersearch/models.py (3) socorro/processor/processor_2015.py (3) socorro/unittest/processor/test_mozilla_transform_rules.py (3) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/utils.py (3) socorro/signature/siglists/prefix_signature_re.txt (2) requirements/constraints.txt (2) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4959: bug 1544552: Add `BaseAllocator` to the prefix ... Average PR age : 1.1d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 19.0d: 4935: bug 1513346: Migrate six.reraise to standard raise mozilla-services/antenna: mozilla-services/tecken: Closed issues: 13 willkg : 1 Merged PRs: 10 * 1817: Pin mozillaparsys/oidc_testprovider Docker tag (renovate[bot]) * 1816: bug 1552901: Use oidcprovider in local dev (jwhitlock) * 1809: Finish unfinished paragraph in benchmarking docs (willkg) * 1808: bug 1552867: remove New Relic bits; add Sentry links (willkg) * 1805: Add webapp test docs (willkg) * 1803: Add test plan (willkg) * 1801: Convert README and move most of it to docs (willkg) * 1800: Upgrade to psycopg2 2.8.2 to quell warning (willkg) * 1796: minor project fixes (willkg) * 1798: Update libraries (willkg) Committers: willkg : 8 ( +582, -384, 67 files) renovate[bot] : 1 ( +1, -1, 1 files) jwhitlock : 1 ( +209, -28, 8 files) Total : ( +792, -413, 73 files) Most changed files: docs/dev.rst (6) requirements.txt (3) docker/images/oidcprovider/Dockerfile (2) tecken/settings.py (2) .pyup.yml (2) .env-dist (1) docker-compose.yml (1) docker/images/oidcprovider/fixtures.json (1) docs/authentication.rst (1) docs/configuration.rst (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 1817: Pin mozillaparsys/oidc_testprovider Docker tag Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 1817: Pin mozillaparsys/oidc_testprovider Docker tag mozilla-services/buildhub2: Closed issues: 4 willkg : 4 Merged PRs: 11 * 586: Update axios to 0.19.0 (willkg) * 585: Fix dev environment (willkg) * 583: Upgrade to node 10.6.0 (willkg) * 580: Fix make-tag to make a signed tag (willkg) * 579: Nix Merge commits in tag comment (willkg) * 578: Add whatsdeployed link (willkg) * 576: Update Sphinx (willkg) * 509: Update postgres:9.6 Docker digest to 78890d2 (renovate[bot]) * 524: Update docker.elastic.co/elasticsearch/elasticsearch Docker tag to v6.7.1 (renovate[bot]) * 575: Update Python requirements (willkg) * 573: Project fixes (willkg) Committers: willkg : 9 ( +555, -286, 50 files) renovate[bot] : 2 ( +4, -4, 2 files) Total : ( +559, -290, 51 files) Most changed files: Makefile (3) docker-compose.yml (3) bin/make-tag.py (3) ui/package.json (2) bin/run.sh (2) README.rst (2) docker-compose.ci.yml (2) ui/yarn.lock (1) .env-dist (1) bin/db.py (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 586: Update axios to 0.19.0 Average PR age : 12.7d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 85.0d: 509: Update postgres:9.6 Docker digest to 78890d2 All repositories: Total closed issues: 17 Total merged PRs: 57 Contributors ============ [:philipp] Asif Youssuff bobbyg603 Bogdan Maris [:bogdan_maris], Release Desktop QA Brian Pitts Calixte Denizet (:calixte) Emilio Cobos Álvarez (:emilio) Gabriele Svelto [:gsvelto] glandium jan jcristau Jeff Muizelaar [:jrmuizel] On leave until June 17 John Whitlock [:jwhitlock] Kannan Vijayan [:djvj] kats Kohei Yoshino [:kohei] (Bugzilla UX) (FxSiteCompat) Liz Henry (:lizzard) (use needinfo) Marcia Knous [:marcia - needinfo? me] Mihai Boldan, QA [:mboldan] pulgasaur sdetar sledru Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET needinfo? me