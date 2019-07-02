Socorro Engineering: June 2019 happenings

Bugzilla and GitHub stats for June

Bugzilla ======== Bugs created: 42 Creators: 19 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 23 Marcia Knous [:marcia - needin : 2 Thom Chiovoloni [:tcsc] : 1 Dylan Roeh (:droeh) (he/him) : 1 janet [:janet] : 1 Cornel Ionce [:cornel_ionce], : 1 Cristian Baica [:cbaica], Rele : 1 Timea Zsoldos [:zstimi/tzsoldo : 1 Camelia Badau [:cbadau], Relea : 1 Anca Soncutean [:Anca], Deskto : 1 Alexandru Trif, QA [:atrif] : 1 Catalin Sasca, QA [:csasca] : 1 Ciprian Georgiu [:ciprian_geor : 1 Cristian Fogel, QA [:cfogel] : 1 Vlad Lucaci, QA (:vlucaci) : 1 Oana Botisan, Desktop Release : 1 Daniel Cicas [:dcicas], Releas : 1 Gabi Cheta [:Gabi] Release Des : 1 Jeff Gilbert [:jgilbert] : 1 Bugs resolved: 29 FIXED : 27 WONTFIX : 1 INVALID : 1 Resolvers: 3 Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET : 22 John Whitlock [:jwhitlock] : 7 Commenters: 24 willkg : 115 jwhitlock : 12 tgrabowski : 5 wlachance : 3 catalin.sasca : 3 fitojb : 2 lhenry : 2 ryanvm : 2 bogdan.maris : 2 droeh : 2 dbolter : 2 anca.soncutean : 2 alexandru.trif : 2 me : 1 peterbe : 1 pulgasaur : 1 mihai.boldan : 1 mozillamarcia.knous : 1 s.kaspari : 1 bpitts : 1 tchiovoloni : 1 jdragojevic : 1 tmaity : 1 gasofie : 1 Tracker bugs: 0 Statistics Youngest bug : 0.0d: 1556802: socorro deploy: 382 Average bug age : 22.8d Median bug age : 5.0d Oldest bug : 397.0d: 1460709: Fonts are extremely thin GitHub ====== mozilla-services/socorro: Merged PRs: 14 * 4973: bug 1561697: add mozilla::ipc::WriteIPDLParam to prefix list (willkg) * 4972: Update docs (willkg) * 4971: bug 1560998: make RemoteType private (willkg) * 4969: Update Fennec release version to 67.0.3 (rvandermeulen) * 4968: bug 1559153: remove depcheck cronrun cmd (willkg) * 4967: Update Fennec Nightly version to 68.0a1 (rvandermeulen) * 4966: bug 1552898: fix product details url (willkg) * 4964: bug 1552898: add product_details and validation test (willkg) * 4965: bug 1552898: implement manual featured versions (willkg) * 4958: bug 1555744: support --host and --processed in fetch_crash_data (willkg) * 4963: bug 1557012: add Allocator<T>::malloc to prefix list (willkg) * 4962: bug 1545446: fix input box widths in super search (willkg) * 4931: bug 1545446: Remove Fira-Sans, reduce font list (jwhitlock) * 4961: Update requirements, June 2019 (jwhitlock) Committers: willkg : 10 ( +364, -579, 25 files) rvandermeulen : 2 ( +2, -2, 1 files) jwhitlock : 2 ( +67, -55, 5 files) Total : ( +433, -636, 29 files) Most changed files: product_details/FennecAndroid.json (4) webapp-django/crashstats/settings/base.py (3) socorro/signature/siglists/prefix_signature_re.txt (2) requirements/default.txt (2) product_details/README.rst (2) webapp-django/crashstats/crashstats/tests/test_utils.py (2) CONTRIBUTING.rst (1) docs/howto.rst (1) socorro-cmd (1) socorro/external/es/super_search_fields.py (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 4972: Update docs Average PR age : 2.4d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 27.0d: 4931: bug 1545446: Remove Fira-Sans, reduce font list mozilla-services/antenna: Merged PRs: 7 * 349: Update dependencies (willkg) * 348: bug 1560168: ignore querystring params in HTTP POSTs (willkg) * 347: bug 1560168: add logging for json-and-kv situation (willkg) * 346: bug 1559151: add pyup and set to monthly updates (willkg) * 318: bug 1559151: remove pyup configuration (willkg) * 317: bug 1557706: fix error string (willkg) * 316: bug 1557706: specify why crash report was discarded (willkg) Committers: willkg : 7 ( +220, -180, 5 files) Total : ( +220, -180, 5 files) Most changed files: antenna/breakpad_resource.py (4) .pyup.yml (2) requirements/constraints.txt (1) requirements/default.txt (1) tests/unittest/test_breakpad_resource.py (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 349: Update dependencies Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 349: Update dependencies mozilla-services/tecken: Merged PRs: 14 * 1835: Fix shields in README (willkg) * 1834: Update mozillaparsys/oidc_testprovider Docker digest to 876268f (renovate[bot]) * 1832: Update node:10.16.0-slim Docker digest to 9afe43a (renovate[bot]) * 1831: Update dependency Sphinx to v2.1.1 (renovate[bot]) * 1828: Upgrade js-yaml (willkg) * 1823: Update node:10.16.0-slim Docker digest to f37262e (renovate[bot]) * 1820: Update dependencies 20190601 (willkg) * 1826: Upgrade handlebars to 4.1.2 (willkg) * 1825: Overhaul make-tag (willkg) * 1821: bug 1556775: add "make setup" (willkg) * 1815: Update Node.js to v10.16.0 (renovate[bot]) * 1819: Update dependency Sphinx to v2.1.0 (renovate[bot]) * 1812: Update python:3.6-slim Docker digest to bab4801 (renovate[bot]) * 1811: Update node:10.15.3-slim Docker digest to 5177e5d (renovate[bot]) Committers: renovate[bot] : 8 ( +12, -12, 4 files) willkg : 6 ( +352, -227, 16 files) Total : ( +364, -239, 20 files) Most changed files: Dockerfile (5) frontend/Dockerfile (4) docs-requirements.txt (2) frontend/yarn.lock (2) docs/dev.rst (2) README.rst (1) docker/images/oidcprovider/Dockerfile (1) frontend/package.json (1) requirements-constraints.txt (1) requirements.txt (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 1835: Fix shields in README Average PR age : 2.6d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 12.0d: 1812: Update python:3.6-slim Docker digest to bab4801 mozilla-services/buildhub2: Closed issues: 1 Merged PRs: 7 * 594: Fix shields in README (willkg) * 593: Update to prettier 1.18.2 (willkg) * 592: Update eslint (willkg) * 590: Overhaul docs (willkg) * 591: Fix docs building and theme (willkg) * 589: Fix make-tag to support other remote names (willkg) * 588: Updates for 20190601 (willkg) Committers: willkg : 7 ( +1379, -1955, 31 files) Total : ( +1379, -1955, 31 files) Most changed files: requirements.txt (3) README.rst (2) ui/package.json (2) ui/yarn.lock (2) .circleci/config.yml (2) Makefile (2) docs/conf.py (2) bin/build-docs-locally.sh (1) docker-compose.ci.yml (1) docker-compose.yml (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 594: Fix shields in README Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 594: Fix shields in README mozilla-services/buildhub: Merged PRs: 7 * 540: Update eslint to 4.18.2 (willkg) * 538: Add deprecation notice to README (willkg) * 537: Update ui deploy (willkg) * 536: Redo ui deploys (willkg) * 535: Fix release process (willkg) * 534: Add deprecation notice (willkg) * 533: Update deps (willkg) Committers: willkg : 7 ( +2506, -2442, 10 files) Total : ( +2506, -2442, 10 files) Most changed files: README.md (4) ui/package.json (3) ui/yarn.lock (3) bin/make-release.py (1) ui/src/App.js (1) ui/src/index.css (1) Makefile (1) jobs/buildhub/inventory_to_records.py (1) jobs/requirements/constraints.txt (1) kinto/Dockerfile (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 540: Update eslint to 4.18.2 Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 540: Update eslint to 4.18.2 mozilla/PollBot: Closed issues: 3 Merged PRs: 2 * 248: Pin requirements, nix tox (willkg) * 245: project scaffolding fixes (willkg) Committers: willkg : 2 ( +509, -261, 19 files) Total : ( +509, -261, 19 files) Most changed files: Dockerfile (2) requirements.txt (2) scripts/run-tests.sh (2) MANIFEST.in (1) constraints.txt (1) setup.cfg (1) tests/test_views.py (1) tox.ini (1) .gitignore (1) API_CHANGELOG.rst (1) Age stats: Youngest PR : 0.0d: 248: Pin requirements, nix tox Average PR age : 0.0d Median PR age : 0.0d Oldest PR : 0.0d: 248: Pin requirements, nix tox All repositories: Total closed issues: 4 Total merged PRs: 51 Contributors ============ Alexandru Trif, QA [:atrif] Anca Soncutean [:Anca], Desktop Release QA bogdan.maris bpitts Camelia Badau [:cbadau], Release Desktop QA Catalin Sasca, QA [:csasca] Ciprian Georgiu [:ciprian_georgiu], Release Desktop QA Cornel Ionce [:cornel_ionce], Desktop Release QA Cristian Baica [:cbaica], Release Desktop QA Cristian Fogel, QA [:cfogel] Daniel Cicas [:dcicas], Release QA dbolter Dylan Roeh (:droeh) (he/him) fitojb Gabi Cheta [:Gabi] Release Desktop QA gasofie janet [:janet] Jeff Gilbert [:jgilbert] John Whitlock [:jwhitlock] lhenry Marcia Knous [:marcia - needinfo? me] me mihai.boldan Oana Botisan, Desktop Release QA peterbe pulgasaur rvandermeulen s.kaspari tgrabowski Thom Chiovoloni [:tcsc] Timea Zsoldos [:zstimi/tzsoldos], Desktop Release QA tmaity Vlad Lucaci, QA (:vlucaci) Will Kahn-Greene [:willkg] ET needinfo? me Will Lachance