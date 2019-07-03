Crash pings (Telemetry) and crash reports (Socorro/Crash Stats)

I keep getting asked questions that stem from confusion about crash pings and crash reports, the details of where they come from, differences between the two data sets, what each is currently good for, and possible future directions for work on both. I figured I'd write it all down.

This is a brain dump and sort of a blog post and possibly not a good version of either. I desperately wished it was more formal and mind-blowing like something written by Chutten or Alessio.

It's likely that this is 90% true today but as time goes on, things will change and it may be horribly wrong depending on how far in the future you're reading this. As I find out things are wrong, I'll keep notes. Any errors are my own.

Summary We (Mozilla) have two different data sets for crashes: crash pings in Telemetry and crash reports in Socorro/Crash Stats. When Firefox crashes, the crash reporter collects information about the crash and this results in crash ping and crash report data. From there, the two different data things travel two different paths and end up in two different systems. This blog post covers these two different journeys, their destinations, and the resulting properties of both data sets. This blog post specifically talks about Firefox and not other products which have different crash reporting stories.

CRASH! Firefox crashes. It happens. The crash reporter kicks in. It uses the Breakpad library to collect data about the crashed process, package it up into a minidump. The minidump has information about the registers, what's in memory, the stack of the crashing thread, stacks of other threads, what modules are in memory, and so on. https://firefox-source-docs.mozilla.org/toolkit/crashreporter/crashreporter/index.html

https://chromium.googlesource.com/breakpad/breakpad/+/master/docs/getting_started_with_breakpad.md

https://chromium.googlesource.com/breakpad/breakpad/+/master/docs/exception_handling.md Additionally, the crash reporter collects a set of annotations for the crash. Annotations like ProductName , Version , ReleaseChannel , BuildID and others help us group crashes for the same product and build. https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/file/tip/toolkit/crashreporter/CrashAnnotations.yaml The crash reporter assembles the portions of the crash report that don't have personally identifiable information (PII) in them into a crash ping. It uses minidump-analyzer to unwind the stack. The crash ping with this stack is sent via the crash ping sender to Telemetry. https://firefox-source-docs.mozilla.org/toolkit/components/telemetry/telemetry/internals/pingsender.html

https://firefox-source-docs.mozilla.org/toolkit/components/telemetry/telemetry/data/crash-ping.html If Telemetry is disabled, then the crash ping will not get sent to Telemetry. The crash reporter will show a crash report dialog informing the user that Firefox crashed. The crash report dialog includes a comments field for additional data about the crash and an email field. The user can choose to send the crash report or not. If the user chooses to send the crash report, then the crash report is sent via HTTP POST to the collector for the crash ingestion pipeline. The entire crash ingestion pipeline is called Socorro. The website part is called Crash Stats. https://socorro.readthedocs.io/en/latest/overview.html If the user chooses not to send the crash report, then the crash report never goes to Socorro. If Firefox is unable to send the crash report, it keeps it on disk. It might ask the user to try to send it again later. The user can access about:crashes and send it explicitly.

Relevant backstory What is symbolication? Before we get too much further, let's talk about symbolication. minidump-whatever will walk the stack starting with the top-most frame. It uses frame information to find the caller frame and works backwards to produce a list of frames. It also includes a list of modules that are in memory. For example, part of the crash ping might look like this: "modules": [ ... { "debug_file": "xul.pdb", "base_addr": "0x7fecca50000", "version": "69.0.0.7091", "debug_id": "4E1555BE725E9E5C4C4C44205044422E1", "filename": "xul.dll", "end_addr": "0x7fed32a9000", "code_id": "5CF2591C6859000" }, ... ], "threads": [ { "frames": [ { "trust": "context", "module_index": 8, "ip": "0x7feccfc3337" }, { "trust": "cfi", "module_index": 8, "ip": "0x7feccfb0c8f" }, { "trust": "cfi", "module_index": 8, "ip": "0x7feccfae0af" }, { "trust": "cfi", "module_index": 8, "ip": "0x7feccfae1be" }, ... The "ip" is an instruction pointer. The "module_index" refers to another list of modules that were all in memory at the time. The "trust" refers to how the stack unwinding figured out how to unwind that frame. Sometimes it doesn't have enough information and it does an educated guess. Symbolication takes the module name, the module debug id, and the offset and looks it up with the symbols it knows about. So for the first frame, it'd do this: module index 8 is xul.dll get the symbols for xul.pdb debug id 4E1555BE725E9E5C4C4C44205044422E1 which is at https://symbols.mozilla.org/xul.pdb/4E1555BE725E9E5C4C4C44205044422E1/xul.sym figure out that 0x7feccfc3337 (ip) - 0x7fecca50000 (base addr for xul.pdb module) is 0x573337 look up 0x573337 in the SYM file and I think that's nsTimerImpl::InitCommon(mozilla::BaseTimeDuration<mozilla::TimeDurationValueCalculator> const &,unsigned int,nsTimerImpl::Callback &&) Symbolication does that for every frame and then we end up with a helpful symbolicated stack. Tecken has a symbolication API which takes the module and stack information in a minimal form and symbolicates using symbols it manages. It takes a form like this: { "memoryMap": [ [ "xul.pdb", "44E4EC8C2F41492B9369D6B9A059577C2" ], [ "wntdll.pdb", "D74F79EB1F8D4A45ABCD2F476CCABACC2" ] ], "stacks": [ [ [0, 11723767], [1, 65802] ] ] } This has two data structures. The first is a list of (module name, module debug id) tuples. The second is a list of (module id, memory offset) tuples. What is Socorro-style signature generation? Socorro has a signature generator that goes through the stack, normalizes the frames so that frames look the same across platforms, and then uses that to generate a "signature" for the crash that suggests a common cause for all the crash reports with that signature. It's a fragile and finicky process. It works well for some things and poorly for others. There are other ways to generate signatures. This is the one that Socorro currently uses. We're constantly honing it. I export Socorro's signature generation system as a Python library called siggen. For examples of stacks -> signatures, look at crash reports on Crash Stats.

What is it and where does it go? Crash pings in Telemetry Crash pings are only sent if Telemetry is enabled in Firefox. The crash ping contains the stack for the crash, but little else about the crashed process. No register data, no memory data, nothing found on the heap. The stack is unwound by minidump-analyzer in the client on the user's machine. Because of that, driver information can be used by unwinding so for some kinds of crashes, we may get a better stack than crash reports in Socorro. https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/file/tip/toolkit/crashreporter/minidump-analyzer

https://firefox-source-docs.mozilla.org/toolkit/components/telemetry/telemetry/data/crash-ping.html#stack-traces Stacks in crash pings are not symbolicated. There's an error aggregates data set generated from the crash pings which is used by Mission Control. https://docs.telemetry.mozilla.org/datasets/streaming/error_aggregates/reference.html Crash reports in Socorro Socorro does not get crash reports if the user chooses not to send a crash report. Socorro collector discards crash reports for unsupported products. Socorro collector throttles incoming crash reports for Firefox release channel--it accepts 10% of those for processing and rejects the other 90%. https://github.com/mozilla-services/antenna/blob/master/antenna/throttler.py The Socorro processor runs minidump-stackwalk on the minidump which unwinds the stack. Then it symbolicates the stack using symbols uploaded during the build process to symbols.mozilla.org. https://github.com/mozilla-services/socorro/tree/master/minidump-stackwalk

https://tecken.readthedocs.io/en/latest/download.html If we don't have symbols for modules, minidump-stackwalk will guess at the unwinding. This can work poorly for crashes that involve drivers and system libraries we don't have symbols for.

Crash pings vs. Crash reports Because of the above, there are big differences in collection of crash data between the two systems and what you can do with it. Representative of the real world Because crash ping data doesn't require explicit consent by users on a crash-by-crash basis and crash pings are sent using the Telemetry infrastructure which is pretty resilient to network issues and other problems, crash ping data in Telemetry is likely more representative of crashes happening for our users. Crash report data in Socorro is limited to what users explicitly send us. Further, there are cases where Firefox isn't able to run the crash reporter dialog to ask the user. For example, on Friday, June 28th, 2019 for Firefox release channel: Telemetry got 1,706,041 crash pings

Socorro processed 42,939 crash reports, so figure it got around 420,000 crash reports Stack quality A crash report can have a different stack in the crash ping than in the crash report. Crash ping data in Telemetry is unwound in the client. On Windows, minidump-analyzer can access CFI unwinding data, so the stacks can be better especially in cases where the stack contains system libraries and drivers. https://hg.mozilla.org/mozilla-central/file/tip/toolkit/crashreporter/minidump-analyzer/Win64ModuleUnwindMetadata.cpp

https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1372830 We haven't implemented this yet on non-Windows platforms. Crash report data in Socorro is unwound by the Socorro processor and is heavily dependent on what symbols we have available. It doesn't do a good job with unwinding through drivers and we often don't have symbols for Linux system libraries. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=951229 Gabriele says sometimes stacks are unwound better for crashes on MacOS and Linux platforms than what the crash ping contains. Symbolication and signatures Crash ping data is not symbolicated and we're not generating Socorro-style signatures, so it's hard to bucket them and see change in crash rates for specific crashes. There's an fx-crash-sig Python library which has code to symbolicate crash ping stacks and generate a Socorro-style signature from that stack. This is helpful for one-off analysis but this is not a long-term solution. https://github.com/mozilla/fx-crash-sig Crash report data in Socorro is symbolicated and has Socorro-style signatures. https://socorro.readthedocs.io/en/latest/signaturegeneration.html The consequence of this is that in Telemetry, we can look at crash rates for builds, but can't look at crash rates for specific kinds of crashes as bucketed by signatures. The Signature Report and Top Crashers Report in Crash Stats can't be implemented in Telemetry (yet). Tooling Telemetry has better tooling for analyzing crash ping data. https://docs-origin.telemetry.mozilla.org/datasets/batch_view/crash_summary/reference.html Crash ping data drives Mission Control. https://missioncontrol.telemetry.mozilla.org/#/ Socorro's tooling is limited to Supersearch web ui and API which is ok at some things and not great at others. I've heard some people really like the Supersearch web ui. There are parts of the crash report which are not searchable. For example, it's not possible to search for crash reports where a certain module is in the stack. Socorro has a signature report and a topcrashers page which help, but they're not flexible for answering questions outside of what we've explicitly coded them for. Socorro sends a copy of processed crash reports to Telemetry and this is in the "socorro_crash" dataset. https://docs-origin.telemetry.mozilla.org/datasets/other/socorro_crash/reference.html PII and data access Telemetry crash ping data does not contain PII. It's publicly available. Socorro crash report data contains PII. A subset of the crash data is available to view and search by anyone. The PII data is restricted to users explicitly granted access to it. PII data includes user email addresses, user-provided comments, CPU register data, what else was in memory, and other things. Data expiration Telemetry crash ping data isn't expired, but I think that's changing at some point. Socorro crash report data is kept for 6 months. Data latency Socorro data is near real-time. Crash reports get collected and processed and are available in searches and reports within a few minutes. Crash ping data gets to Telemetry almost immediately. https://mozilla.report/post/projects/crash_ping_delays_pingSender.kp/index.html Main ping data has some latency between when it's generated and when it is collected. This affects normalization numbers if you were looking at crash rates from crash ping data. https://www.a2p.it/wordpress/tech-stuff/mozilla/firefox-data-faster-shutdown-pingsender/ (June 2017)

https://blog.mozilla.org/data/2017/09/19/two-days-or-how-long-until-the-data-is-in/ (September 2017) Derived data sets may have some latency depending on how they're generated.

Conclusions and future plans Socorro Socorro is still good for deep dives into specific crash reports since it contains the full minidump and sometimes a user email address and user comments. Socorro has Socorro-style signatures which make it possible to aggregate crash reports into signature buckets. Signatures are kind of fickle and we adjust how they're generated over time as compilers, symbols extraction, and other things change. We can build Signature Reports and Top Crasher reports and those are ok, but they use total counts and not rates. I want to tackle switching from Socorro's minidump-stackwalk to minidump-analyzer so we're using the same stack walker in both places. I don't know when that will happen. Socorro is going to GCP which means there will be different tools available for data analysis. Further, we may switch to BigQuery or some other data store that lets us search the stack. That'd be a big win. Telemetry Telemetry crash ping data is more representative of the real world, but stacks are symbolicated and there's no signature generation, so you can't look at aggregates by cause. Symbolication and signature generation of crash pings will get figured out at some point. Work continues on Mission Control 2.0. Telemetry is going to GCP which means there will be different tools available for data analysis. Together At the All Hands, I had a few conversations about fixing tooling for both crash reports and crash pings so the resulting data sets were more similar and you could move from one to the other. For example, if you notice a troubling trend in the crash ping data, can you then go to Crash Stats and find crash reports to deep dive into? I also had conversations around use cases. Which data set is better for answering certain questions? We think having a guide that covers which data set is good for what kinds of analysis, tools to use, and how to move between the data sets would be really helpful.