crashstats-tools v1.0.1 released! cli for Crash Stats.
What is it?
crashstats-tools is a set of command-line tools for working with Crash Stats (https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/).
crashstats-tools comes with two commands:
- supersearch: for performing Crash Stats Super Search queries
- fetch-data: for fetching raw crash, dumps, and processed crash data for specified crash ids
v1.0.1 released!
I extracted two commands we have in the Socorro local dev environment as a separate Python project. This allows anyone to use those two commands without having to set up a Socorro local dev environment.
The audience for this is pretty limited, but I think it'll help significantly for testing analysis tools.
Say I'm working on an analysis tool that looks at crash report minidump files and does some additional analysis on it. I could use supersearch command to get me a list of crash ids to download data for and the fetch-data command to download the requisite data.
$ export CRASHSTATS_API_TOKEN=foo $ mkdir crashdata $ supersearch --product=Firefox --num=10 | \ fetch-data --raw --dumps --no-processed crashdata
Then I can run my tools on the dumps in crashdata/upload_file_minidump/.
Be thoughtful about using data
Make sure to use these tools in compliance with our data policy:
https://crash-stats.mozilla.org/documentation/memory_dump_access/
Where to go for more
See the project on GitHub which includes a README which contains everything about the project including examples of usage, the issue tracker, and the source code:
https://github.com/willkg/crashstats-tools
Let me know whether this helps you!