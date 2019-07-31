crashstats-tools v1.0.1 released! cli for Crash Stats.

v1.0.1 released!

I extracted two commands we have in the Socorro local dev environment as a separate Python project. This allows anyone to use those two commands without having to set up a Socorro local dev environment.

The audience for this is pretty limited, but I think it'll help significantly for testing analysis tools.

Say I'm working on an analysis tool that looks at crash report minidump files and does some additional analysis on it. I could use supersearch command to get me a list of crash ids to download data for and the fetch-data command to download the requisite data.

$ export CRASHSTATS_API_TOKEN = foo $ mkdir crashdata $ supersearch --product = Firefox --num = 10 | \ fetch-data --raw --dumps --no-processed crashdata